CATLETTSBURG Boyd County Commissioner Jeremy Holbrook unabashedly positioned himself in a strategic spot for Friday’s Ashland Alliance ribbon cutting at the Catlettsburg Giovanni’s Pizza and Pub.
“I’ve got two sons in there and our pizza’s at the table, so that’s why I’m closest to the door,” Holbrook said. “… I’m excited to eat. This is awesome.”
The reopening of the Louisa Street/U.S. 23 location — which features multi-level parking, spacious dining quarters, a pool table room, a brand new full bar and an outdoor patio/stage area — has been three years in the making, said co-owner Scott Ball.
“It’s been a big project and we’re happy with the results,” Ball said. “We wanted a high-end restaurant in Catlettsburg, and we’re still keeping it Giovanni’s, which is a staple in our community as everybody knows.”
With a slew of various versions of the “Italian Place To Be” throughout the region, what separates the Catlettsburg installment? Ball is equipped with an answer.
“What’s different about our Giovanni’s here and what we wanted to get out there was we have the outdoor patio with live entertainment, and we put a full bar inside with beer and liquor,” Ball said. “Still, the family environment is what we want to keep here. This is a Giovanni’s at the end of the day, just kinda beefed up a little bit.”
The Chuck Robertson Project provided musical entertainment following Friday evening’s ribbon cutting. The patio space seats 132 peoples according to Ball.
While Ball, Jeremy Wright and Scott Wamsley teamed up to reopen this “beefed-up” Giovanni’s, Annie Arbogast is the store manager. As of Friday, Catlettsburg’s “Think Inside The Box” home had been open for about two weeks.
“This is my awesome crew,” Arbogast said before receiving the giant scissors from Ashland Alliance’s Scott Martin. She was surrounded by a bunch of Giovanni’s employees and their family members for the ceremony.
“I really gotta give it up to my team because we’ve been through a lot the last couple weeks and somehow we’ve been able to pull through,” she said. “I feel like we’ll do a great job for the community.”
Said Ball, who also co-owns several other area businesses, including a few Subways and Tomcat Bourbon and Brew: “We’re excited about it, and ready to get on to the next project now.”
“Scott, thank you for investing in our city,” said Catlettsburg City Councilperson Rex Castle.
Visit the Giovanni’s of Catlettsburg Facebook page for more information. It is at 3264 Louisa Street. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
“We’ve love for everybody to have their family down and enjoy time with us,” Arbogast said.
(606) 326-2664 |