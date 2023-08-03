MOREHEAD A move to a more rural circle of musicians has paid off academically for one traditional music student at Morehead State.
The International Bluegrass Music Association awarded senior Lucy Becker two prestigious scholarships: the Sally Ann Forrester Scholarship and the Rick Lang Music Songwriter Scholarship.
Receiving two is a first for any MSU student.
Becker, originally from Lexington, has been in love with traditional music from an early age and when mentor Ruth McLain Smith told her about the scholarship opportunities the IBMA offers, she submitted essays that explained her musical journey through several genres. She also submitted some of her original music in order to be in the running for the scholarships.
“The fact that we have so many people invested in young people and music just, you know, speaks words for itself,” said Becker. “These scholarships have been permanently endowed and to have a whole community surrounding us that are just doing everything they can to support us and encourage us to peruse music. Often the world is telling us not to, so it is just really allowing us to follow our dreams and do what brings us the most joy.”
Daxson Lewis, the director of the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music, said to his knowledge, this is the first time a traditional music student at Morehead State University has received two IBMA scholarships simultaneously. He also said three of the last four to receive the Rick Lang Songwriter Scholarship were MSU students.
Lewis said he encourages students to go out and try new things, no matter if it's local or international.
“This type of recognition are both academic and prestigious, I think it reflects so well on our students and their hard work, dedication and their passion for what they are studying. I am extremely proud of all our students,” Lewis said. “I think Lucy Becker has worked very hard and that hard work is showing up through this recognition. It is unique I think for a student to receive both of these scholarships.”
Sally Ann Forrester played the accordion and was a singer for Bill Monroe and His Blue Grass Boys in the years 1943-46. Forrester was the first female professional bluegrass musician in history. Support for 2023’s scholarships comes from Forrester’s son, Robert Forrester.
The Rick Lang Music Songwriter Scholarship is funded by Rick and Wendy Lang. Rick is a Grammy-nominated writer, chair of the IBMA Songwriter Committee and a volunteer with the IBMA Songwriter Mentor Program.
Lewis said there are so many reasons why recognition of his students is important to him as a person and as a mentor.
“The best thing we can do for one another is to lift each other up. To be supportive of one another, to be respectful and kind to one another is just something that is important to me in general. In terms of this music, it is important to me to lift up folks that are doing good work, passionate work, within our music community,” Lewis said. “I am so proud of everybody and I always want to share their successes.”
Becker, as well as other members of the KCTM, will be recognized during their annual trip and performance at the International Bluegrass Music Association Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina, in September.
