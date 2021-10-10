ASHLAND King’s Daughters Health Foundation has one of just four mobile mammography units in Kentucky, and it would like to maintain that distinction.
KDHF launched a campaign Friday morning to fund a much-needed new unit. Its goal is to raise $500,000 — and under a tent between 24th and 25th Streets in a KDMC parking lot on Friday, it jumped out to a nice start. Rocky Adkins, Gov. Andy Beshear’s senior adviser, and Sandy Thornbury signed $100,000 and $50,000 checks, respectively, on the eighth day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The current unit, according to KDHF Director Laura Patrick, travels five days a week, covers more than 10 counties and has logged more than 195,700 miles. A state-of-the-art 3D mammography system was installed two years ago, but the unit itself is reaching the end of its service, according to KDHF. It was slated to be on display for Friday’s event, but it was on the road for screenings instead.
About one in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime, according to a King’s Daughters press release.
Marilyn Mason, perhaps best known in the area as a successful realtor, is one of them. Kim McCann, KDHF Board Chair, called Mason a “champion” of this campaign when introducing her during Friday’s event, which featured several speakers, and highlighted both success stories and tragic tales.
“If some random social media game posted a question to me, what’s the most important picture you’ve ever taken? With all the precious moments in time that we’ve captured and hung on our walls, loaded on our phones and on our computers,” Mason said, “I would still have to say that the most important picture I’ve ever taken was down the street at the imaging center on what I thought was a pretty routine day.”
Mason hadn’t gotten around to scheduling a mammogram in 2015 despite a warning she’d heard before to “not get complacent just because you keep getting good reports.”
Six years ago, she received a follow-up call after that mammogram. “It was not that much of a big deal,” she said. But it actually was this time, she’d discover.
Her husband was working from home that day and decided to go with her to the imaging center.
“I don’t think you’ve ever been in the breast care center, why are you going today?” she remembered thinking. “But it was divine intervention.”
Mason had invasive ductal carcinoma — the spot was approximately 1 centimeter in size.
“Way too small to have felt it but positioned in my body where it could take my life,” Mason said. “And I knew it was there because of a picture.”
Early detection is key, both Mason, Adkins and other speakers vehemently stressed on Friday.
“Breast cancer doesn’t have to be more than a bump in the road if found early,” Mason echoed words she’s heard before.
“This is personal to me,” said Adkins, who is renaming his annual golf tournament to the Rocky and Leah Adkins Cure for Cancer Golf Outing. It’s at Eagle Trace in Morehead every May.
“Having access for everyone, whether you live in the head of a holler and don’t have a vehicle, you’re still able to have access to a mammogram every year,” Adkins said. The check he presented is from that golf outing. Every penny, he said, has gone toward cancer care.
He issued a challenge at the end of his speech.
“I am challenging this region and this community that we step up once again, keep a first-class unit on the road,” Adkins said.
Donation levels are as follows: Diamond ($50,000), platinum ($25,000), gold ($10,000), silver ($5,000) and bronze ($1,000). Of course, any amount will be accepted. Every donor who gives $1,000 or more will be recognized on the unit. Either an individual, business or memory of a loved one will be visible throughout the region.
To donate or for more information, visits kingsdaughtershealthfoundation.com or contact Patrick at (606) 408-9332 or Laura.patrick@kdmc.kdhs.us.
