GREENUP Attendees of Greenup’s Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 11, had more than usual to enjoy even with the arrival of Santa, Batman, floats, Old Louie’s Ragtime Band, four bicycles given away, tons of candy, and more, especially if they hadn’t been there in awhile.
Thanks to some talented area artists, downtown Greenup is the home of new gorgeous murals mainly depicting Greenup history, all within a short walk of each other.
Greenup Beautification is in full force, and Amy Dowdy is playing a key role in pulling things together. Dowdy put a post on Facebook looking for artists in Greenup. Some fresh homegrown talent responded.
Sydney Williams and Lyndsey Bossenberger, Greenup County High School graduates from 2020 and 2021, respectively, are the youngest muralists involved. Bossenberger has been painting a mural of the former Columbia Hotel on Ohio River Oaks, a longtime furniture store owned by Charles Osborne on Main Street, across the street from Greenup County Courthouse. Bossenberger had to put her project on hold because of the illness of her mother LaDessa Ann Bossenberger, before her mother passed away on September 29. Mrs. Bossenberger lived in Greenup and was the owner/operator of Golden Scissors Hair Salon here.
“My husband Philip and a couple of friends, we all got together and started kind of cleaning up property,” Dowdy said. “We would talk with people that owned the property, building owners in downtown Greenup, if we could just go in and do it (paint murals). You know, we weren’t going to charge. It kind of snowballed to where other property owners or business owners downtown started cleaning up their own property, so it really helped.
“The building used to sit in the parking lot of the First and Peoples Bank downtown,” said Dowdy, adding that Osborne’s mother-in-law had a beauty shop on the hotel’s ground floor.
“Boy, they’ve done a beautiful job with Greenup Beautification,” Osborne said. “There are several others (murals) that are going on.”
Osborne had murals painted on his warehouse building on the corner of Perry Street and Washington Street, by Williams and Lorna Rose, another GCHS graduate. “(Williams) painted a butterfly where people can stand in front of it and take their picture. Rose painted a cat there. Those are really pretty,” Osborne said.
“You can stand in the middle and it makes it look like you’re the butterfly,” Williams said about her “Butterfly Wings” mural. “This is my first mural, but I’ve always painted.”
Williams said she hopes to get to paint another mural in the spring.
“It is a garden, there’s a couple of trees and some flowers in the background over the fence, and it has like a arch arbor kind of thing,” she said. “So the idea is, that they want people when they come downtown, to stand in front of the archway and take a picture with it.”
Williams explained that Rose’s cat painting represents stray cats. Rose has also been busy with other paintings.
“I’ve painted some windows downtown,” Rose said. “I painted the windows for Greenup Lions Club and for Becky’s Bouquets.”
Rose also painted the windows of the library in Flatwoods. he window paintings are seasonal and will be gone after Christmas.
“I’ve been doing it (painting) seriously for about five years, but I’ve been painting my whole life,” Rose said, adding, “Painting has kind of been a side hustle right now.”
Rose and Williams said they would like to eventually paint full time.
“I think it’s great what they’re doing,” said Bambi Reed of Greenup’s fantastic art transformation that she is helping make possible. “On the backside of it (former theater) is the mural of the Oldtown Bridge and the wagon ride being lead by a team of mules.
“It’s my late husband (Roger Reed), my kids and stuff, when he used to take wagon rides,” said Reed of the mural on the side of the former Ren-Roy Theater, which was painted by Darin Allen. Mr. Reed was the owner/operator of Reed Funeral Home on Main Street, next door to the old theater.
“He’s (Allen) already done that,” Reed said, of a mural of Ren-Roy Theater, a long gone bit of history, that was a jewel of this picturesque Ohio River town.
“I love history, I’m a history fanatic,” Allen said.
Allen used the actual former Ren-Roy Theater as the canvas of the mural of the place that made Greenup a destination of film lovers anxious to see box office stars of Hollywood’s Golden Era in their latest movie. Allen owns Killer Designs and has made a name for himself painting very creative artwork on vehicles. He even received a complimentary note from Jay Leno for a design he painted on one of the legendary comedian’s cars.
“I go coast to coast. I’ve worked in California, Alaska,” said Allen, a Westwood native. “I travel about 60,000 miles a year.”
“Kentucky is My Land” is the mural that was in the front yard of the Jesse Stuart Foundation when it was on Winchester Avenue in Ashland.
“I had a conversation with Nancy Osborne, who is the one that commissioned that, just a freak conversation, and she was talking about, ‘I love what you’re doing in Greenup County. I’ve got this big mural. Would you be interested in it?’” Dowdy said. It’s now mounted on Miller Insurance’s building on Main Street.
Dowdy said future murals depends on financing.
“We had a big yard sale in June,” Dowdy said. “We just asked for donations for people to set up, and we’re raising money to try to get supplies like paint. We’re on a fundraiser to raise money to have another mural painted on the Masonic Lodge, that will be painted by Elias Reynolds.”