ASHLAND It was all smiles Friday as the ladies behind B.U. Studio had their grand opening and Ashland Alliance Ribbon Cutting.
Family and friends of the duo — Megan Crockrel and Ashley Miller — filled the new studio space to celebrate and enjoy some cake. The women are best friends and business partners who share a passion of uplifting others.
The space was created to inspire and empower women — and men, too. The ladies offer dance classes, body sculpting and so much more in their studio.
Located on the corner of 16th Street and Greenup Avenue in Ashland, the completely remodeled space is a dream come true for the women. They both said literal blood, sweat and tears went into the opening.
People quit on them as they worked to renovate the space, which was nowhere near what it is now. Excitement, enthusiasm and smiles radiated from the women as they greeted supporters, took photos and shared about their business.
Miller and Crockrel want each person who comes through the door to feel the good vibes and know they aren’t being judged. The best friends want to uplift people and not add to the negativity that runs rampant in people’s lives.
Dance classes are available for fun and to help get a workout in. They also offer body sculpting to help shed unwanted weight without the workouts, Crockrel explained.
Energy pulsed through the studio as supporters chatted, browsed the T-shirts, jewelry and other products offered in the establishment.
Miller was teaching dance at the armory and, at one point, the ladies were operating in Crockrel’s yard. Miller said she continued to push herself in teaching and when her best friend came along, the business model was born.
Finding an adequate space for the business was a tough hurdle to jump, but they persevered.
Then the women had people who were helping quit on them, but after five months of remodeling, the ladies opened the doors, set out balloons and a backdrop, and welcomed their neighbors into the new B.U. Studio.
“Dreams come true,” said Miller.
“We made it,” said Crockrel.
The mantra “self-made woman” is painted on the window. Motivational quotes and artwork hang around the studio.
Those in attendance Friday were warmly welcomed with open arms, giving them a taste of the inspiration and empowerment the ladies have to offer through B.U. Studio.
The studio is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and by appointment Friday and Saturday. The studio is on Facebook under B.U. Studio and bustudio.org, where a full list of services and products can be found.
(606) 326-2652 |