CATLETTSBURG At 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 80 runners lined up in Catlettsburg in front of the Boyd County Courthouse eager to run in the Be A Hero 5K Run. The catchy name represents that people can be a real-life hero, often times even in death, in Kentucky, by having a logo with the words “Organ Donor” put on a driver's license or I.D. card, at county circuit court clerks offices.
The 5K run draws attention that more than 1,000 Kentuckians are in need of a life-saving organ transplant. This year the annual event, sponsored by Boyd County Circuit Court Clerk Tracey Kelley's office and Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, was in memory of a true hero, Vincent “Vinnie” Osborne-Brown. “Vinnie” was just 10 years old when he was hit by a fallen tree, and died Aug. 19, 2020, from injuries after being hospitalized.
At the 5K, Leigh Pennington, with Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, told the crowd, “The more I learn about Vinnie, the more I dreamed about that I never got to meet Vinnie. He was truly inspiring. He was truly just a wonderful person and a wonderful kid. In order to be that good of a kid, he must have had some amazing parents.”
Pennington told The Daily Independent, “We really need more people like Vinnie, and that's one of the things we keep saying. We use the hashtag, #livelikevinnie. Like Teehia (Newsome) (a KODA clinical coordinator) said, 'We really need more people like Vinnie that are selfless and understand that even when they are gone they can still save lives.’” Pennington said there are at least three lives for sure that Vinnie saved.
Vinnie was riding in a car with his mother, Elizabeth Brown, last year when a public service announcement came on the radio about being an organ donor. Mrs. Brown said that Vinnie told her while the PSA was on, that he wanted to be an organ donor. Last year Mrs. Brown said in The Daily Independent, “I like to think that I would have been able to make this same choice for him. But he took that weight and that burden off of me.”
Vinnie’s father, Johnny Brown, said in the same story, “You never understand the support system you have until you're falling, and 1,000 arms reach out to catch you at once.”
Mr. and Mrs. Brown and Vinnie’s siblings Maggie, Micah, Gabe and Carter did receive that type of support last August when a celebration of life was held for Vinnie in Grayson, as well as other events that were in his memory.
“Everything that I've learned about Vinnie is that he was just a warm, and kind, and loving kid. As soon as he heard that he could save someone's life possibly, he immediately wanted to do it, right then and there, not really understanding what being an organ donor meant for him. He just wanted to save peoples lives. He was willing to have surgery to do that,” Pennington said.
Kelley has been in charge of the Be A Hero 5K Run since its inception. Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks Trust For Life has been helping for many years to get the word out about being an organ donor. Kelley said the 5K isn't something all county clerks offices have.
“I met Morgan McCalvin, she had had a pancreas transplant. She had mentioned that she wanted to do a 5K run to promote organ donation, so we started the first one together,” Kelley said. “This is the fourth year for the run. Last year's run was done virtual due to COVID restrictions.”
Last year, runners could run a 5K distance anywhere and then go on a website and put in their time.
“A couple as far away as Charlotte, North Carolina, participated in the virtual 5K last year,” Kelley said.
“It’s really amazing that she's (Kelley) hosted this race every year, and she puts so much effort into it. We are so grateful for Tracey for everything that she does. She is truly just a wonderful woman,” Pennington said.
The race raised money for Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks Trust For Life. The Trust For Life helps to fund our (KODA) effort to educate the community.
“It helps fund services for donor families who've lost their loved one. It helps to fund all kinds of activities that we do that help save lives,” Pennington said.
Pennington said that more than 1,000 Kentuckians, more than 500 West Virginians and 100,000-plus Americans are waiting for an organ transplant. Kentuckians wanting to add the “Organ Donor” logo to their driver's license don't have to wait until it's time to get a new driver's license. In addition to having an “Organ Donor” logo on a driver's license or I.D. card, Kentucky residents can be an organ donor by signing the back of your driver's license, but it must have two witnesses to sign it also, join the organ donor registry online at www.donatelifeky.org or by going to a circuit court clerk's office.