ASHLAND Deputies had to deploy TASERs and batons to take a massive man into custody over the weekend, according to court records.
Deputies responded to a call at 6:11 p.m. on Saturday in the 800 block of Bellefonte Prince Road for reports of a domestic in progress.
When deputies arrived, they found 44-year-old David J. Blake drunk and high on Xanax, a benzodiazepine that can lead one to blackouts, according to court records. Folks on scene told deputies that Blake had punched his own mother in the back of the head, records show.
When deputies asked Blake to place his hands behind his back to be taken into custody, records show he instead raised his hands and asked the cops to shoot him.
The 6-foot-1, 300-pound man refused to comply, according to court records.
"Due to David's size and build, deputies believed that hands-on techniques would not work to gain compliance," a deputy wrote in a criminal citation.
Records show Blake approached the deputies — a sheriff's major on scene shot him with a TASER, but it didn't slow Blake down a lick, records show.
Blake balled his fists up and continued toward the major. Records show another deputy shot Blake in the back with a TASER, but that didn't slow him down, either.
Instead, Blake thumped the top of the major's head with his fist, like a hammer, records show, causing the major to become disoriented.
The deputy behind Blake tried to get the jump on him, but the suspect swung around and punched him in the side of the neck, temporarily taking him out of the fight as well, records show.
But the deputy got back into the fight. Fearing for his life, the deputy pulled out his baton and started whacking Blake in the thigh, records show. By this time, the major regained his wits and delivered a blow to Blake, taking him down to a knee.
From there, deputies got him to the ground and took him into custody, records show.
Boyd EMS and neighboring police agencies in Greenup County responded to the scene as well.
Blake was charged with fourth-degree assault, third-degree assault, menacing and resisting arrest.
He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.
