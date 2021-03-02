ASHLAND
The March meeting of the Boyd County Retired Teachers Association has been canceled because of continued COVID-19 concerns.
The next meeting is planned for June 3.
The group usually collects cleaning supplies and toiletries in March for Clean Start in The Neighborhood, 2516 Carter Ave. Members are encouraged to take their contributions there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Volunteer hours for the past year are being tallied for the annual report to KRTA. Members are asked to text those numbers to Jean Fraley at (606) 922-6702.
Women's conference
set for March 19
IRONTON
Ohio University Southern's Celebrate Women Conference will be at 8 a.m. March 19.
The free, online program in its 15th year aims to bridge women’s relationships in areas of community, university and professions. The conference theme, "15 Years of Celebrating YOU," will focus on presentations by more than 30 speakers.
Participants will be given links and directions on the university to access their sessions.
Blood drive March 17
ASHLAND
A blood drive is planned for 7 a.m. to noon March 17 in the Health Education Center, lower level of the Lexington Avenue Parking Garage, at King's Daughters Medical Center.
COVID-19 precautions will be taken, including frequent sanitization for surfaces between donors; implementing a 6-foot separation between beds and screening stations; ensuring no more than 10 people are in a room at once; and screening donors’ temperatures at the door.
Potential donors are urged to schedule a donation appointment in advance. Walk-ins will not be accepted to ensure social distancing requirements are met.
To expedite time spent at the drive, partipants are asked to complete the health history questionnaire using KBC’s QuickPass tool on the day of the drive.
Donors will need to bring an ID and will receive at free T-shirt as a thank you.
To schedule an appointment, call (800) 775-2522 or visit KyBloodCenter.org.
Career opportunities
available
ASHLAND
Registration for Workforce Solutions classes that will allow participants to explore different career opportunities are open.
Among those are “Explore a Career in” nursing, medical writing, medical transcription, medical coding, administrative medical assistant, pharmacy technician, paralegal and clinical medical assistant.
The six-week classes can be instructor-led or self-paced. Cost is $115 per course.
Students will learn about the different responsibilities of each career to determine if that might be a good career option.
Students complete these interactive courses entirely over the Internet. All courses are led by expert instructors, many of whom are nationally known authors.
To search for the classes listed above or to see the entire catalog of classes, visit ed2go.com/actc to will find course descriptions, instructor information, and user-friendly instructions.
For more information, contact Robin Harris, Director of Workforce Solutions, at robin.harris@kctcs.edu.