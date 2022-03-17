SUMMIT Students at Boyd County Middle School are gaining skills and exploring interests through Project Lead The Way (PLTW).
The national program’s mission is to “empower students to thrive in an evolving world,” according to its website, pltw.org.
The program has been implemented at the school for a few years, but this year the school took a different approach to the school week. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays are traditional instruction days. Wednesdays get the students up and on the move.
On Wednesdays the students dive into a pathway based on their interests. Ten programs are available to students that explore a range of STEM opportunities. They are design and modeling, medical detectives, flight and space, energy and environment, science of technology, magic of electrons, green architecture, app creators, automation and robotics, and computer science for innovators and makers.
“Our programs allow access to real-world experiences that empower our students to gain the skills they need to thrive and make an impact in life beyond their middle school years,” said teacher Courtney McClelland. “I love the gateways which sparks a joy of discovery and illuminates the range of paths students can look forward to in our high school vocational programs.”
McClelland teaches medical detectives and said that the students are able to have experiences in middle school she wasn’t able to have until college. McClelland was in college before she ever plated bacteria; BCMS students are getting their first go this week.
Teacher Russ Foster agreed and shared he never coded a piece of code until college, now he’s teaching the young students.
Foster teaches app creators, which has students looking at real world problems and going through the process of app building to solve them. Foster says the students have access to the program they use after they complete the course and can go on to build more apps at home or as they head to high school.
Teacher Maria Ousley takes the students through the basics of aeronautics. Kevin Carter teaches basic mechanical theory for robotics and they hope to get into programming as the year wraps up.
Andrea Dixon teaches the science of technology for sixth-graders and they learn how to apply what they are learning in their science classes the rest of the week. Ashley Patton teaches energy and environment.
Shelby McDavid teaches green architecture and magic of electrons. In magic of electrons, the students are creating a burglar system and building circuits, said McDavid.
Jewelry making, basic auto-mechanics, dance, ice cream and roller coasters are all a part of the curriculum for Wednesday’s PLTW. It gives a break in the week to have real-life application of what they are learning in the classrooms, the teachers explained.
Students are able to move straight from the middle school into the vocational programs at the high school with the knowledge and experience they gain in these courses. McClelland said medical detectives is a gateway to the nursing and phlebotomy programs at Boyd County Career and Technical Center.
“These courses are really like the a-ha moments,” said McDavid. “It is a lot of work, it’s very hands on, it’s fun, but then to see them have that a-ha moment at the end, like ‘I’ve built something from nothing’ the ‘I am capable.’”
The teachers shared that learning the resilience and emotional skills of dealing with failure and picking back up at a young age will benefit the students as they head to high school and beyond.
PLTW gives students the chance to fail. Carter shared the motto of his class is to “fail forward.” McDavid said they can begin to get angry as they try to build an electromagnet or a motor and there are tiny tweaks that have to be made to get them to work properly.
“They’re failing, but they are working on it and they succeed,” said McDavid. “You’ve gotta get used to, ‘OK, if I fail the first time, it’s not the end of the world. I’m going to tweak what I’m doing and then improve.’ It shows them, yes, you can fail, but it’s going to be OK.”
For some students, it’s the first time they are facing failure, for others it is their time to shine.
“A kid that struggles in the regular academic setting, you might walk into one of these classes and excel, maybe failing your science class, but your medical detectives class, you ace,” said Carter.
Dixon said everything they are learning in the PLTW courses connects back to their sixth-grade science class. She shared that some students are able to have the material click once they make the connection from the hands-on material to the normal science class. It gives more opportunities for experiments and projects on top of the typical science course, according to Dixon.
On the other hand, some students have uncharacteristic struggles. McDavid explained that sometime the students that thrive in the traditional academic environment are faced with failure for the first time.
“The ones who are acing their science classes, they don't like to struggle,” said McDavid. “So they really have a harder time trying to figure out how to fail and succeed because they're so used to succeeding on their first try, that they're really the ones that kind of struggle, and then when they have their aha moment, it's almost more rewarding.”
The students are at the point in middle school where they are beginning to feel more self-conscious about failing in front of their peers. The teachers at Boyd County Middle School are working to normalize failure and the proper response.
“It’s a lot easier to tell a student to stop, breathe, look at the problem than it is an adult,” said Carter.
Ousley said they work on problem solving through the projects and courses, which can follow to any job or aspect of life. McDavid added that critical thinking is a benefit no matter if they stick with the topic of the course or not.
Foster explained that it gives them teamwork skills and allows for students to take the reins. The students who complete their tasks earlier go on to help others who may be stuck on a portion of the project. Foster said sometimes other students can explain something and connect with one another in a way that teachers can’t.