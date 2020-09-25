SUMMIT A staffer at Boyd County Middle School has tested postive for COVID-19, according to principal Shawn Thornbury.
The staffer has been quarantined and all contact tracing completed, Thornbury said.
Thornbury would not identify the staffer because of medical privacy regulations.
Deep-cleaning of the school has been done, he said.
The staffer is not a teacher and would not have had direct contact with students, he said.
However, the school has not resumed in-person classes and does not do so until Oct. 12 so students have not been in the building, he said.
The staffer is the first to test positive in the district, Superintendent Bill Boblett said.
The school and the rest of the district remain on track to reopen for in-person classes on time, Boblett said.
“We anticipate things like this can come up and we are prepared when it does,” he said.