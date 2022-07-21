CATLETTSBURG A grand jury in Boyd County was busier than beavers in virgin timber along a flowing stream this week, issuing indictments in many cases.
And like with beavers, plenty of trees were killed in terms of the paperwork filed with the court — a grand total of 21 people were indicted on various charges.
An indictment is merely a formal accusation and should not be misconstrued as an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were indicted by the grand jury:
• John L. Hall, 49, address unknown, was indicted on a sole count of receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.
• Gordon King, 35, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and one count of second-degree escape.
• Jason S. Clay, 42, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of auto theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.
• Joseph McKenzie, 36, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of first-degree fleeing or evading police, one count of first-degree fleeing on foot, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and multiple traffic violations.
• Craig A. Lawson, 35, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of second-degree criminal mischief, one count of menacing, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and two traffic misdemeanors.
• Lakin Allen, 35, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree criminal mischief. In a separate case, Allen was charged with second-degree strangulation.
• Valerie Henry, 45, and John Henry, 44, address unknown, were indicted on one count of shoplifting between $500 and $1,000 in value and one count of receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.
• James R. Murdock, 18, of South Point, was indicted on one count of resisting arrest, one count of second-degree fleeing on foot and one count of first-offense simple possession of meth.
• Gary M. Thomas, 63, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense DUI, one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and two traffic violations.
• Kimberly J. Donta, 45, and Joshua D. Adams, 34, were indicted as co-defendants in a theft case. Adams was indicted on a sole count of auto theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value, while Donta was indicted on a sole count of receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.
• Anna Gillispie, 33, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and one count of simple possession of marijuana.
• Scott Tomlin, 45, of Huntington, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Denise Spillman, 39, of Olive Hill, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree promotion of contraband.
• Stephan D. Strickland, 31, of Louisville, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree criminal mischief.
