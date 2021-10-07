RUSSELL Local residents — and everyone else, because Caleb Styes says everyone is invited — will be descending upon Huston Street in downtown Russell this Saturday.
The first annual BBQ Brawl will fill the streets of Russell with the aroma of an outdoor food favorite, barbecue, and a host of other entertainment.
Nearly a dozen food trucks will be setting up to the sound of live music (beginning at 11 a.m.) from local talent such as The Woods, The Clarks, The Willis Twins, Johnathan Cox, Brady Ross, Kaus, Axis and Casey Hensley. There will also be cornhole games and inflatables.
The event is being put on by Styes Guys BBQ, and Caleb Styes said that they are looking forward to bringing some good food and fun to the area. The event will be set up along two blocks of Huston Street, from Bellefonte Street down to Etna Street.
BBQ Brawl will also showcase local vendors and artists, and highlight the wealth of local talent in the area, Styes said.
“My father and I wanted to do something that would bring the community together,” Styes said. “And we couldn’t think of a better way to do it than through what we love, food.”
The idea grew from that point to become a festival, Styes said, and he couldn’t be happier.
“I hope everyone comes out this year,” Styes said. “Because we would like to see this get bigger and better every year.”
For more information on the festival, Styes said you can find them on Facebook or call (606) 923-5994 or (419) 957-8291.