ASHLAND A local business owner took to social media to voice frustrations this week against Ashland Town Center Mall, drawing a plethora of commenters and nearly 600 shares.
A person behind the Bubbles N Sweets Facebook page penned a post alleging the corporate office of the mall — Washington Prime Glimcher — stripped them of the right to sell Boba, to make room for a new “corporate” Boba tea shop, Blossom Juicy Bar.
Now, what even is Boba?
Boba, or bubble tea as it’s also called, originated in Taiwan. It’s a sweet beverage that comes in a variety of flavor bases and typically comes with tapioca balls with a jelly-like consistency that also come in a variety of flavors.
Bubbles N Sweets is the small, locally owned beverage stand located in the food court of the mall and opened in October 2022.
According to the post, the owner noticed a “Coming Soon” sign for Blossom Juicy Bar one week after opening the drink kiosk.
The owner raised concerns with mall management, fearing the products were too similar to be sold in such close proximity to one another.
“But (I) was assured it was a ‘juicy bar’ and I had nothing to worry about. Then I saw their menu. They’re a straight up Boba tea store,” the post reads.
The owner stated they knew mall life was about competition and were warned to “get used to it.”
“Fine, I’m not afraid of fair competition,” the post states.
However, the statement alleges that a week after the opening of the new juice bar, the owner of Bubbles N Sweets was called into the mall office and told to cease the selling of Boba.
“Unfortunately, what happens when big companies with big money face a small local shop, the money talks,” the post states, continuing to say corporate owners of the mall gave Blossom Juicy Bar exclusive rights to Boba.
When a business retains exclusive rights to a product, other parties are restricted or barred from selling that item by contract.
As of Feb. 1, Bubbles N Sweets was forced to change their entire menu and “fundamentally change my business in under a week,” according to the post, believing that the “corporate” entity had more pull financially than the small business.
“I am heartbroken, I am angry. I’ve lost a lot of sleep. I’m worried, frankly ... I wish there was something we could do about it, but in the business world, Goliath most often wins. Big money talks,” the allegations concluded.
Blossom Juicy Bar, however, is not considered a corporate giant according to online LLC information.
With five stores total in Dayton and including the new Ashland location, the business is local, with its registered agent operating on Carter Avenue.
It’s unclear if different leasing contracts offered by the mall includes exclusive rights to a product and as of this writing, no mall leasing agent has returned numerous phone calls or emails to The Daily Independent.
The owner and operator of Bubbles N Sweets could also not be reached.
A ribbon cutting for the new Blossom Juicy Bar was scheduled for Wednesday but was postponed and it’s unclear if the online controversy is reasoning behind the cancellation.
Tim Gibbs, of Ashland Alliance, stated there were no details as to why the event was postponed with no reschedule date as of yet.
However, commenters on the original post sounded off, with some taking the side of the small business and others vocalizing a defense for the new shop:
“When you choose to sign a specialty lease you get lower rent and assume the risk of permanent tenants coming in with the same concept, exclusive rights, or to take control of your space. All tenants are communicated this information up front & it is also in their lease agreement,” one commenter wrote.
“I can’t support another business that would do that. I waited a year for a good Boba to come around. I think a petition should be started! I will not be forced to buy from a bully,” another chimed in.
A petition was started voicing opposition of the mall’s decision to strip Bubbles N Sweets ability to sell Boba, and 889 people had signed as of Thursday.