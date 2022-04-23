EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one of several stories in a regular series with a purpose of preparing voters for the May 17 primary election.
A pair of police officers from the same department are aiming for the chance to go toe to toe with the current Boyd County sheriff in the 2022 general election.
There’s only room for one Republican.
May 17’s primary election will determine if Catlettsburg PD’s Terry Clark or Jamie Reihs will represent the “R” party against Democrat Bobby Jack Woods, the incumbent.
Clark, 65, and Reihs, 48, are slow to jab each other, which is why it’s been a clean race up to this point.
Clark complimented Reihs and Reihs reciprocated when given the chance to describe what it’s like to duel each other for this position. But each still made his case as to why he’s better suited to take on Woods come November.
“Jamie’s a great guy; no complaints about him,” Clark said. “… I’ve known Jamie since he was a kid. His father (Jim) was on the Boyd County Police — great guy. … I can’t stay anything bad against except I can throw in some Ronald Reagan comments, because who he ran against (Walter Mondale in 1984) was in his 50s and Reagan was in his 70s. He said he didn’t want his age difference to be a factor. I’ve got roughly twice the experience Jamie has.”
Reihs and Clark work different shifts, so they don’t cross each other’s paths often.
“He and I are very professional,” Reihs said. “We don’t bring (the election) up, and we just try to do what’s right for the agency.”
Clark ran four years ago in the Primary against Woods on the Democrat ticket.
Like many in the recent red-wave movement in this portion of the U.S., he hopped on the Republican train sometime in 2019.
“One of my friends told me I was a closet Republican, and come to find out, she was right,” Clark said.
Clark’s career in law enforcement spans four-plus decades. He started with auxiliary police and then joined Ashland Police Department in 1980. He was with APD for 27 years. He worked with the late Chief Tom Kelley, and picked up a slew of wisdom from him, he said.
“There are many times I’ll ask, what would Tom do?” Clark said.
Clark logged time in patrol, crime prevention, the drug program, as a drug liaison officer for FADE and detective. Clark retired from APD only to unretire about 30 days later, latching onto Catlettsburg PD as a part-timer. That lasted from October 2007 to March 2008, he said, and then he became full-time.
Engaged with no children, Clark said he’s ready to devote his time to a new office if he’s elected.
If he is named Sheriff, he said, he would sit down with local leaders and work toward the solution on drug issues.
“We can come up with better answers than what we’ve got so far,” Clark said.
Clark mentioned the Sanibel House in Catlettsburg as a positive tool for drug rehabilitation. He said CPD and that facility have a strong relationship.
“They’re cooperative about everything,” Clark said. “I told them, ‘We’re friends as long as we can work like this.’
“On the issue of drugs, just putting people in jail is not working,” he said.
Clark is emphasizing getting back to community-oriented policing, he said.
“We started that in the 1980s with (APD) Chief (Ron) McBride — working on neighborhood problems and resolving issues,” Clark said. “We need to get back into the community and get the community to support policing again.”
Clark is also the DARE officer at Catlettsburg Elementary.
If he is ultimately elected Sheriff, Clark said his door would always be open and would be receptive about any concerns.
Reihs said the same in his interview with The Daily Independent.
After 24 years with the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department — and two with Boyd County Police prior to that — Reihs made one of the hardest decisions he’s had to make in his law enforcement career, he said. He tendered his resignation with Boyd Sheriff’s in May 2021.
In order to run for sheriff, Reihs had to resign, he said, because of the merit system former Sheriff Terry Keelin implemented in Boyd County.
“It broke my heart to go in there and have to resign,” said Reihs, who had worked his way up to Chief Deputy under Woods.
Reihs donned a different badge almost immediately, though, when Russell Police brought him on part time. Not long after, Catlettsburg had a full-time opening for Reihs.
Like Clark, Reihs’s motivation for running for sheriff is simple: People.
“The biggest thing is interacting with people and trying to help them,” Reihs said. “(Law enforcement) has always been something I’ve been interested in and passionate about. I don’t think you’re going to find anybody willing to put the hours and effort in like I am.”
While Reihs knows he’ll have to log a good deal of desk time if he’s elected Sheriff — given he’d be the county’s chief tax collector — he’ll still “be right out there in the middle of them. I don’t care to arrest somebody, I don’t care to work a wreck. It’s a good feeling to get out and work with (fellow police officers).”
Reihs said his No. 1 objective is to continue to be aggressive against drugs.
“We can’t arrest our way out of it,” he said.
He also said more training for the deputies is needed, and that a special response team is “very much needed, and I know it costs money.”
Reihs acknowledged APD and Kentucky State Police “have been awesome, but I don’t want to be in a situation where APD, KSP and us are working critical incidents at the same time. We need to get an SRT to handle certain incidents.”
Reihs said having patrol cruisers continuously throughout areas of Boyd County is a must, too.
Married with two children, Reihs said campaigning — on top of working midnight shift and detailing vehicles on the side — has consumed a bunch of hours, but it’s all been worth it.
“I’ve missed some things, but I’ve enjoyed the interaction, talking and meeting people,” he said. “I like to have that interaction and feedback.”
