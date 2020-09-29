A Bath County woman is set to be arraigned Thursday on felony sex offenses.

Jasmine Jones, 28, of Owingsville, was picked up Sept. 25 by Kentucky State Police on a circuit court indictment charging her with third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy.

The charges are typically used in situations in which there is an illegal age difference between sexual partners. They can also be applied if the perpetrator is in a position of trust or if the victim suffers from an intellectual disability.

Jones was being held at the Rowan County Detention Center on $5,000 bond, according to jail records.

If convicted of her charges, Jones would face between one and five years in prison for each count of the indictment.

