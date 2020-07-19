FRANKFORT The Attorney General announced Friday that a Bath County deputy has been indicted on sex crime charges.
AG Daniel Cameron said the Office of Special Prosecutions handled the case against 39-year-old Josh E. Preece of Morehead.
“Our children deserve to be protected and I'm grateful to our law enforcement partners and my Office of Special Prosecutions for their diligent work to seek justice for the victim,” Cameron said in a written statement.
Preece was accused of soliciting sexual images from minors online between November 2017 and October 2018, according to a news release. In November 2018, the AG Office's said Preece sexually assaulted a minor.
A Bath County grand jury indicted Cameron Thursday on 14 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor, 14 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of distributing child pornography, one count of third-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
Preece was taken into custody on Friday with bond set at $100,000.