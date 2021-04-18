RUSH The throngs of motorheads and mud swimmers came in from miles around — Texas, Georgia, Indiana, Florida, Pennsylvania and even Ohio — to get a good dose of rock-crawling, wood-racing fun at Rush Off Road.
Despite the on-again, off-again drizzle, the racers kept their feet on the pedals and the crowds stayed right with them, cheering and hooting over the roar of the engines.
Saturday afternoon, young and old were treated to three main events, starting with the 4400 class of racing UTVs screaming through the hills, custom made side-by-sides outfitted with Jeep shell bodies and VW-style fiberglass shells, ripping through the ridges.
In a six-lap, 8.7-mile course, the races ran against the most unforgiving foe — father time — in what’s called a corrected time race. Through the largely bare trees, spectators could spot the buggies hurling themselves up the hill before tearing through a timber-lined holler, spraying mud into the air.
Jamming across the straight, the racers reached speeds of 50 mph, before slinging their rides up another hill — the scent of racing fuel cutting like a buck knife through the aroma of beer from a can.
Josh Byler, a racer from near Allentown, Pennsylvania, wound up taking first place. Turns out, it was the first time he’d ever raced at Rush.
“It felt great, it’s the type of course I grew up racing in, mud, tight trees, that’s East Coast racing for you,” he said.
During a three-hour intermission, where some dirt dogs got a good speed fix watching a kiddie race in a dirt bowl down the road, the front-end loaders and the backhoes got to work shoring up the hill for the evening event — the Hill Killer.
Think of it like the motorsport equivalent of a firework — not those sparkles and snakes, but the illegal kind your uncle used to buy down in Tennessee — fast action that wows both old and young alike.
Shooting off the starting line, a racer gets it down the straight, the engine screaming, before coming around a bend to make it over three sets of tires lined in the straight, as tall as Lincolns — a monument to mud, muscle and ’Merica.
That’s where the first challenge comes — one racer got hung up and burned so much rubber, the white smoke settled over the crowd five minutes after his lap. After making it over that hump, the racers shot down the final straight before turning toward a near 90-degree cliff to climb.
That’s where the rubber meets the mud, so to speak, and a combination of a steady hand, nerves of steel and good-ole-boy recklessness makes for a good show, as the racer shoots for the moon. The object is to make it, but they hardly ever do.
Some get stalled and slide down gently, allowing for another go at it.
Others fire up the hill, grazing the stratosphere, before tumbling and crashing down.
And when that happens, the EMTs are alert, the crowd hushes, a crew — a patchwork of competitors, pit guys and race officials — rush to the overturned contraption.
After a moment, they give the thumbs-up — and everybody’s at ease.
And the crowd hoots and hollers, as the next racer sets ready at the finish line.
While the racers and onlookers might have come from all over this great country, under a gray-spring Appalachian sky, they’re all eastern Kentuckians for a weekend.
