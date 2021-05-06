A man accused of holding a brief standoff with law enforcement in a barn is among those indicted in May’s meeting of a Greenup grand jury.
Dillon R. Vanbibber, 27, of South Shore, was indicted by the grand jury on charges of second-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence, fourth-degree assault, theft less than $500 in value, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and being a persistent felony offender in the second-degree.
Vanbibber is accused of showing up at his parents’ home, assaulting his mother and stealing her cell phone, according to district court records. An arrest citation shows Vanbibber holed up in a barn briefly before turning himself in to deputies.
The suspect admitted to smoking some crystal meth the day prior to the incident, records show. He then led deputies to where he stashed a .22 pistol he’d been carrying, his charging papers state.
An indictment is merely an accusation and should not be construed as an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The following people were also indicted by the grand jury:
• Nicholas B. Braylock, 36, of South Point, on one count of simple possession of cocaine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and two traffic violations.
• Aaron C. Pritchard, 25, of Ironton, on one count of trafficking in less than 2 grams of meth and being a persistent felony offender in the second-degree.
• Kathryn Jo McCall, 44, of Flatwoods, on a sole count of fentanyl trafficking. McCall is also facing another indictment charging her with the same. Both indictments relate to two separate drug transactions in August 2020 involving a cooperating witness, records show.
• Jennifer A. Broughton, 43, of Flatwoods, on one count of complicity to traffic more than 2 grams of heroin, one count of complicity to traffic more than two grams of meth, one count of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and one count of trafficking in marijuana.
• William G. Newsome, 44, of Greenup, on one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felony and one count of first-degree wanton endangerment. The indictment states on Dec. 7, 2020, Newsome fired a gun close to a woman’s head.
• Mason L. Bertram, 34, of Wallingford, on one count of theft in excess of $10,000 in value, first-degree criminal mischief and being a persistent felony offender in the first-degree. The indictment states the charges relate to a May 11, 2020, incident involving the theft and damage of a backhoe.
• Christopher E. Hale, 43, of Flatwoods, on one count of trafficking in more than 2 grams of heroin and one count of being a persistent felony offender in the first-degree. Hale is also charged with the same in two separate indictments. The three cases relate to separate drug transactions involving a cooperating witness in July 2020, adding up to 45.5 grams of dope, the indictment states.
• Sandra Kay Compston, 38, of South Point, on one count of first-degree promotion of contraband, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of being a persistent felony offender in the second-degree. The charges stem from an Oct. 27, 2020, incident in which Compston is accused of sneaking drug paraphernalia into the Greenup County Detention Center.
• Cody Lee Carter, 30, of Quincy, on one count of first-degree fleeing or evading police, one count of simple possession of meth, one count of second-offense DUI and two traffic violations. The charges relate to a June 20, 2020, police pursuit, according to the indictment.
• Michael W. Flannery, 45, of South Portsmouth, was indicted one count of third-degree burglary and one count of being a persistent felony offender in the first-degree.
• Kristina L. Lockett, 29, of Garrison, was indicted on one count of first-degree promotion of contraband, one count of simple possession of meth and one count of tampering with physical evidence. The indictment states Lockett brought meth inside the Greenup County Detention on Feb. 24, 2021, after swallowing it while running from police.
• Brandon A. Long, 34, of Grayson, on one count of first-degree fleeing or evading police, one count of receiving stolen property more than $10,000 in value, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a defaced firearm, one count of driving on a suspended license and one count of being a persistent felony offender in the first-degree. The charges relate to a Feb. 24, 2021, in which Long is accused of attempting to flee police in a stolen 2017 Ford F-150.
