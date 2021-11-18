ASHLAND While it might not have been a purr-fect day to be a cat Thursday, it was a real howling time to be a dog in Ashland.
That’s because Central Bark at Wendell Banks Southside Park is official.
“How fitting on a day that it’s raining cat and dogs we open a park for our citizens and their pups,” said Mayor Matt Perkins, standing at the new dog park.
Yards away, Commissioner Josh Blanton, donning a suit freshly muddied by his excited Aussiedoodle Monty, pitches a tennis ball for his pup.
Though he probably didn’t know it, Monty made history that day — he’s the first dog to play fetch after the official opening of the park.
Wendell Banks Park, located at the corner of Logan and Ballard Street in the south side neighborhood, has had several iterations over the years. First it was a swimming pool, then it became a baseball/softball diamond. Now it’s a dog park.
And that’s long overdue, according to Commissioner Amanda Clark. Back in 2016, the city installed a small dog park in Central Park as a test run to see the citizens’ response to it, according to Clark. It was overwhelmingly enjoyed, but way too small, according to Clark.
“The one we put in at Central Park was never meant to be permanent,” Clark said. “I’m just glad we can finally do this for our citizens.”
Blanton has heard that concern from many dog owners as well.
“I think the dog park we had at Central Park is great, but it definintely needed to be bigger,” he said. “This park is centrally located for the city, so any resident can take their dog here very easily.”
One of the main concerns among dog owners was the small dogs and the big dogs were lumped into together at the old park. That’s no longer the case, said Commissioner Marty Gute.
“I think for a city of this size, this is the first one to have a small dog area and a big dog area of equal size,” he said. “Our parks superintendent Amber Berry put her nose to the grindstone researching this.”
Gute, a longtime proponent of improving the city’s parks system, said he believed this repurposing of the park for the public is just another iteration in carrying on the memory of Wendell Banks — Ashland’s first African American commissioner.
“Wendell Banks committed his life to serving this city and his community,” he said. “I think he’d be overjoyed to see this park continuing that here today.”
Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs — the budget hawk of the commission — said she was proud of the city staff for finding a way to reuse an existing park and keep costs down while still serving the citizens.
“It’s a great day for dogs all over Ashland,” Spriggs said. “I think the city staff did a great job of researching and finding a way to repurpose this park. I love all the great things we’re doing for both our people citizens and our canine citizens.”
Michelle Grubb, the city’s public information officer, said the dog park has been in the works for about the last eight months. Readers with long memories may recall it was one of the top-ticket items on park improvements when the city passed its bond earlier this year.
Grubb said the amenities offered at the park include restroom access, watering stations for both dogs and humans, double-locked gates to ensure puppers’ safety, obstacle courses and plenty of room for roving.
She said over time, toys will also be the park as well.
And that’s not all — Grubb said the city will also be revamping the basketball court and the playground next to the old baseball diamond.
“You’ll be able to have your little ones play on the equipment while letting your four-legged friends play at the park,” she said. “It’s going to be fun for the whole family.”
While it might be fun for the whole family, Perkins said the revamp of the park is part of a larger strategy in efforts to revitalize the city — improving the quality of life.
“People want things to do around here,” he said. “On Day 1 being Mayor, I toured the parks in the city to get a better understanding of what we need to do. There are lots of playgrounds being refurbished and revamped; we just voted on updating AK Sports Park, getting new dirt for ball fields. Myself and the commissioners believe that it is important to give our citizens opportunities to be able to recreate in the city the live and work in.”
