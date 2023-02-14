CATLETTSBURG A barbershop quartet serenaded the Boyd County Fiscal Court Tuesday before the meeting kicked off.
Hired by Commissioner David Salisbury, the EKHO (Eastern Kentucky Harmonic Order) quartet sang “Come and Get Happy” by the Partridge Family, “Let Me Call you Sweetheart” by Bing Crosby and the Stephen Foster classic “My Old Kentucky Home.”
Salisbury said he’s hired the quartet in the past to sing to his wife on Valentine’s Day.
After the quartet finished, they handed small boxes of chocolate to each commissioner.
Then a messenger in a bee suit showed up to court and gave Judge-Executive Eric Chaney a vase with a rose in it.
Attatched to the vase was a note — “Enjoy explaining this to your wife.”
After the meeting, Chaney said it was Jailer Bill Hensley who sent the package.
Here are some highlights from Tuesday’s meeting:
• Treasurer Patty Ball, who was unanimously reappointed at the meeting, reported an $8 million budget amendment. According to Ball, a budget amendment is required when more revenue is collected than what was put down in writing in the actual budget. About $5 million of this can be attributed to the sale of the Sears Building to Revolutionary Racing.
• The fiscal court voted on second-reading the alcohol ordinance allowing for 24/7/365 liquor sales.
• The fiscal court voted to allocate $500,000 more into the budget for economic development. The money would be used to fund a community development coordinator, who would oversee events and work with entities for marketing, and a consulting firm to work with Retail Strategies.
• The fiscal court voted to approve the purchase of park equipment for $20,000, and to build a kiosk to rent out Frisbee golf equipment during the summertime for about $100,000. Prior the vote, there was roughly $175,000 left in the park fund.
• The court voted to sell off older gutters from the convention center for surplus.
• Commissioner Jeremy Holbrook was appointed to serve on the Health Department.
• The fiscal court approved a fix to the judicial center’s lighting situation for $28,880.