HINDMAN An internationally-renowned band returned home Sunday to help its damaged home community recover.
The McLain Family Band performed a benefit concert in Hindman to help raise money for those affected by the devastating July floods. The McLain family moved to Hindman in the 1950s and have left an impact on the community.
“Personally, I feel that Hindman, Kentucky, is with us wherever we go, and I just love going home,” said Raymond McLain, who plays several instruments.
In a four-day period at the end of July, 14 inches of rain fell forcing many creeks and streams, like Troublesome Creek, out of their banks and rose to the highest levels in memory. McLain said it was a common occurrence to see Troublesome Creek flood growing up, but he had never seen the creek flood as bad as last year.
“In 1963, I remember that one very well,” he said. “It was the biggest flood in history at that time and every year it would flood, but it was not as deep.”
The flooding killed 17 in Knott County and the Hazard-based nonprofit Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky said over 5,800 homes were destroyed or damaged in the region.
The Federal Emergency Management agency has paid out $154.6 million in grants and loans, and Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation approving $212 million in state funds for recovery.
McLain’s sister, Ruth McLain Smith, said just because it happened last year, doesn’t make it a thing of the past.
“Everything had to be rebuilt including the bridges, the plumbing, the electric and all the things,” said Smith. “They are still rebuilding even though most people have a safe place to live and people helped a whole lot there especially towards the beginning. The rebuilding is still happening and that is what this benefit is to help.”
All proceeds from The McLain Family Band Long Term Flood Recovery Benefit Concert went directly to the Knott County Long Term Disaster Relief group, which repairs and rebuilds homes in Knott County.
Jessica Hall, chair of the donation committee, created a donation supply list for individuals to view and see what is needed in the area.
“In the beginning it was mainly cleaning supplies, then it changed into needing building supplies, someone to come out and help with the building, people putting sheetrock up, floors down,” said Hall. “Along with that you have some who are back in their homes now who are needing the necessities to live in the home.”
Sarah Kate Morgan, the Traditional Arts Educational Director at the Hindman Settlement School, said flooding is just one aspect of living in Eastern Kentucky.
“Eastern Kentucky for a lot of reasons is a tough place to live. There are a lot of beautiful things in Eastern Kentucky that makes this place worth its weight in gold,” said Morgan. “The traditional music and bluegrass music that the community here is worth staying and worth fighting for.”
“What I can do is play music. I can try to help bring people together, I can try to lift spirits and I can try to help spread the word about how people can help if they want to,” said McLain. “Places they can go, organizations that are able work whether it’s a monetary donation or things you can do.”
Individuals interested in making a donation to the Knott County area can visit the Knott County Rising website at https://portal.icheckgateway.com/KnottCountyRising/.