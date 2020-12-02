WORTHINGTON If a band has a gimmick, then Shannon and Bonnie and Friends can claim the concertina as its gimmick.
But it’s more than a way to generate interest; it’s a real performance instrument.
The free-reed musical instrument has expanding and contracting bellows and buttons on both sides. It has similarities to the harmonica and the accordian.
“There are different kinds of concertina, or button box or squeeze box,” he said. “Some have 10 buttons, some have 20 buttons, some have 40 buttons. The more buttons, the more range.”
Shannon Spears, who has performed music all his life, said his wife, Bonnie, can play any instrument.
"A few years ago, I had a hillbilly band and I love the old, original country like Hank Sr., Buck Owens, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard," the Greenup County native said. "Bonnie can play fiddle and we inherited a 100-year-old fiddle from her family. I begged her to play on stage and she said no, she was happy watching them play."
One day, he said, they were in an antique store and she spotted a concertina. "She said, 'Look at this squeezebox,' and we looked at it. It didn't work properly but enough for her to hear notes and get the feel of it. She said, 'This might be a fun thing to play.' So I bought her one (from a store in Minnesota). Being the talent she is, she just tore it up, playing it like she played it all her life. We practiced for a while and I looked at her and said, 'I think you're ready to go.'"
The hillbilly band broke up, so the Spearses came up with a 10-song set list and played at venues for free, just to see if poeple would like it. They did.
"Then Tom Stephens was trying to get coffeehouses going in Greenup, we would sit in the round and go in a circle and everybody plays," Spears said, recalling introducing her as the only concertina player in the Tri-State. "That’s been our big attraction and that sound we have."
The duo added bass player Keith Garvin, then a percussionist.
"All of a sudden, we had a little four-piece band," he said, noting they’ve performed from New York, California and Oregon.
At home, they play their country folk music at festivals and cafes and special events like the Grayson Gallery and Art Center's opening receptions, but the COVID-19 pandemic has put a quick stop to most of their performances for the public.
"We just love to play and have a good time and tell stories, but I'm afraid all these virtual concerts we've been forced to do, people are making a ton of money with a lot less putting out money," he said. "I'm afraid it'll take away from a lot of true, live music after all this is over."
For more about Shannon and Bonnie and Friends and to view the band's videos, visit the Facebook page by the same name.