ASHLAND The Ashland Rotary met on Monday and welcomed guest speaker Larry Bailey. Bailey is a former educator who has taught in both Boyd and Carter Counties, and he addressed the Rotary to discuss his career and his new book, “Shooting Aftermath,” about the tragic shooting at East Carter High School in 1993.
Bailey also informed the Rotary that he has another book “on deck” called “Baseball in Appalachia.”
“Shooting Aftermath” contains the thoughts of the survivors of the shooting, and he said that even 30 years later it was not something that many people — including the author himself — found easy to discuss. But he said the story was something he felt needed to be told, and the heroes of that day recognized.
“This book was written after a lot of prayer,” Bailey told the Rotary.
Bailey taught at East Carter High shortly after the shooting. He talked about his experience interviewing with nine other candidates at the school, and how it struck him that there was a corridor and classroom blocked off with police tape. Bailey said he later learned that teacher Deanna McDavid was shot at twice, but Gary Scott Pennington’s first shot missed her and ricocheted down the corridor, hence the tape. The second shot killed McDavid.
Bailey was hired for the position that day and went on to work at the school for two years.
“I loved it,” he said. “And those were some of the greatest teachers I have taught with in my whole life.”
“So, when I started writing this book, I knew that I had to do it justice and do it in a respectful manner,” Bailey said. “Because there are so many heroes from that day, and you have never heard their stories.”
One story was of the shooter placing a gun to the back of the head of one of Bailey’s future colleagues, Jack Calhoun, as he was trying to save Head Custodian Marvin Hicks, who had been shot.
“He said, ‘I’ve got to help my friend!’ The janitor had opened the door and pushed a girl out of the way and got shot,” Bailey told the Rotary. Miraculously, Calhoun was not shot for his efforts. Sadly, Hicks died in his friend’s arms.
Bailey’s book gives voice to those who were left to deal with the aftermath of the shooting, victims themselves of the tragic event. He recounts the stories of the survivors, their thoughts and feelings of the dark day as 30 years later they are still trying to come to grips with the tragedy, and Bailey hopes that it will help them to heal and gain as much comfort as is possible.
Both books will be available from the author by contacting him at larrybailey@twc.com.