Pork fat certainly is one of the least healthy things you can eat, but it packs a wallop of flavor.
Enjoy bacon in small doses and, if you're feeling adventurous, in these recipes.
SMOKEHOUSE BACON FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
from wishesndishes.com
1 pound Fettuccine, cooked according to box directions
6 slices of bacon (I used Applewood Smoked Bacon)
10 ounces of fresh mushrooms, cleaned and sliced
4 garlic cloves,minced
2 cups fresh baby spinach
3 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 cup Mozzarella cheese, shredded
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
½ teaspoon black pepper
Cook the fettuccine according to package directions.
Cook the bacon until crisp and then crumble; set aside.
In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium heat.
Cook mushrooms until tender and reduced in size. Add in the minced garlic cloves and cook, stirring frequently, for a minute longer just until fragrant (take care that it doesn't burn).
Remove the garlic and mushrooms to a plate.
Melt 3 tablespoons of butter in the same skillet you cooked the mushrooms and garlic in. Add in 2 tablespoons olive oil.
Slowly whisk in heavy whipping cream and bring to a simmer, stirring frequently.
Stir in the Parmesan cheese and simmer for another 8-10 minutes, stirring very often.
Once the sauce begins to thicken, reduce heat to low.
Stir in the mozzarella cheese, smoked paprika, and black pepper.
Mix in the cooked bacon, fresh spinach, cooked mushrooms and garlic.
Stir in the cooked pasta, mix until all incorporated (I use kitchen tongs for this step) and serve hot with additional fresh Parmesan cheese for garnish.
Add some extra salt and pepper, to taste.
BACON MAC AND CHEESE
from dinneratthezoo.com
12 ounces bacon chopped
2 tablespoons flour
2 1/2 cups water
4 cups milk
16 ounces uncooked short pasta such as cavatappi or elbow macaroni
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/4 teaspoon pepper
4 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
Place the bacon in a large pan over medium high heat. Cook until crispy, about 4-5 minutes. Remove the bacon from the pan and drain on paper towels.
Leave 2 tablespoons of bacon fat in the pan; discard the rest of the fat.
Add the flour, then whisk until combined, about 30 seconds.
Pour in the water and whisk until smooth and just thickened.
Add the milk and whisk until combined.
Stir in the pasta, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika and pepper, then bring the mixture to a simmer.
Cook for 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until pasta is done.
Turn the heat to low, then stir in the cheddar cheese. Keep stirring until the sauce is smooth. If you need to thin the sauce, add more milk, 1 tablespoon at a time, until desired consistency is reached.
Stir in half of the bacon.
Sprinkle the remaining bacon over the top, along with the parsley. Serve immediately.
CRISPY EGGPLANT BACON
from minimalistbaker.com
1 medium eggplant (you’ll only use half)
1 Tbsp avocado or olive oil
1 ½ Tbsp tamari
1 Tbsp vegan Worcestershire
1 Tbsp maple syrup
2 tsp liquid smoke
1 tsp smoked paprika
1 pinch sea salt
1 pinch garlic powder
1/2 tsp freshly cracked black pepper (plus more for topping)
Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Line 1 large or 2 small baking sheet(s) with parchment paper (amount/size as original recipe is written // adjust if altering batch size).
Slice an eggplant in half lengthwise and set one half aside for other uses (such as Baba Ganoush, Vegan Queso, or 1-Pot Pasta). Then cut the remaining eggplant in half lengthwise once more so you have two long, skinny pieces.
Use a mandolin to slice into very thin strips (resembling the size/shape of bacon). They should be slightly thicker than paper thin – less than 1/8th inch thick (measure with a ruler for best results). If slices are too thick, they may have trouble crisping up and/or will take longer. Set aside.
Make sauce by adding avocado oil, tamari, Worcestershire sauce, maple syrup, liquid smoke, paprika, sea salt, garlic powder, and black pepper to a small mixing bowl and whisking to combine.
Use a brush (or a spoon) to brush both sides of the eggplant slices with sauce. Arrange in a single layer on the parchment-lined baking sheet(s) and sprinkle with more black pepper.
Bake for 25-30 minutes, then flip eggplant slices over, and bake for an additional 5-15 minutes (or longer if slices are thicker) or until the eggplant is deep red in color, appears dry, and is slightly crispy. If browning too much, but not crispy, reduce temperature and bake longer to dehydrate (this likely means the slices were too thick). Remove from the oven and let cool slightly. It will crisp up the more it cools.
Use immediately on things such as on sandwiches, in salads, or alongside or mixed into a tofu scramble.
Once cooled, store in a sealed container in the refrigerator up to 5 days or in the freezer up to 1 month. To reheat, heat a skillet over medium heat, add a little oil of choice, then heat bacon on both sides until warmed (be careful not to burn).
BUFFALO CHICKEN CASSEROLE
from drizzlemeskinny.com
1-7.5 oz package pillsbury biscuits (in the 4 value packs you can buy a larger pack and weigh out)
6 oz softened light or fat-free cream cheese
12 oz cooked shredded chicken (about 3 cups)
1/3 cup franks hot sauce
1/4 cup light ranch dressing
1/2 cup light shredded cheese
5 slices cooked and crumbled bacon
Preheat oven to 375F and spray a 9×13 casserole dish.
Cut your 10 small biscuits into 6 pieces each and spread out on the bottom of your dish.
In a bowl mix your cream cheese, ranch dressing and franks sauce. Stir in your shredded chicken.
Drop by spoonfuls onto your biscuits making sure to cover all areas.
Bake in oven for 30 minutes, remove and sprinkle cheese and crumbled bacon on top.
Return to oven for 10 minutes. Cut into 6 equal servings.
BACON BRITTLE
from food52.com
8 ounces bacon, cooked your favorite way until crisp
1 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup water
1/4 cup unsalted butter
3 tablespoons light corn syrup or golden syrup
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
coarse sea s
Chop the bacon into small bits about a 1/4-inch in size.
Butter a rimmed baking sheet or line it with a Silpat.
In a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan, combine the sugar, water, butter, and syrup. Bring to a boil over moderate heat, stirring occasionally until the mixture reaches 300°F on a candy thermometer, about 10-15 minutes.
Remove from heat and stir in the baking soda, then the bacon bits. Immediately pour the mixture on the prepared baking sheet. Use a large spoon (If it sticks, oil it lightly.) to quickly spread the brittle into a thin, even layer. Sprinkle with sea salt.
Allow the brittle to cool completely, then break into pieces. Store in an airtight container.
BACON BROWNIES
8 slices of bacon
2 tablespoons maple syrup
½ cup 1 stick unsalted butter
1 cup granulated sugar
9.5 oz semi sweet chocolate chips divided
3 large eggs room temperature
2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract
½ cup cocoa powder
1 cup all-purpose flour
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Brush both sides of all the bacon with the maple syrup, then place the bacon on the baking sheet.
Bake until nice and crispy, anywhere between 20 - 25 minutes.
When the bacon is done cooking, remove excess fat with a paper towel and allow to cool. Melt 2 oz of the chocolate in a small microwave safe bowl by placing in the microwave at 50% power for 30 second increments.
Lightly crumble 3 - 4 pieces of bacon into pieces. They shouldn't be too small, about ½ inch each. Coat in chocolate and leave on parchment paper to harden. Set aside.
Take the oven temperature down to 350 degrees F. Line an 8 x8 baking pan with parchment paper.
Mix together the butter, sugar, and 7 oz of the chocolate together in a large saucepan. Heat over a double boiler until the butter and chocolate is melted. Stir well to dissolve the sugar and combine everything. Set aside to cool for a couple of minutes.
Once the chocolate and butter mixture is cool enough to touch, add the eggs and vanilla and mix until well combined.
Add in the cocoa powder and flour and mix until there are no lumps of flour or cocoa powder.
Fold in the chocolate coated bacon into the brownie batter. The mixture should be very thick.
Pour the batter into the baking pan. Crumble the remaining bacon and place it, plus the remaining 0.5 oz of chocolate chips on top of the brownie batter and gently press down.
