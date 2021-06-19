This is the second of a two-part series aout Ironton in Bloom’s upcoming “Over The Backyard Fence Tour.”
By LEE WARD
IRONTON There’s a lot to see at the home of Andrew and Kevin Allen.
The pair’s yard, at 805 S. Fourth St., will be featured on Ironton in Bloom’s Over the Backyard Fence Tour, scheduled for Sunday.
The yard has been a work in progress for years and includes water features and plants that have been passed down through Andrew Allen's family, including peonies that grew from a cutting from his great-grandmother.
“Her peonies are more than 150 years old,” he said. “Our family is very traditional, so passing down plants is not unusual in our family.”
Kevin Allen, who is a nurse supervisor at Harbor Health in Ironton, designed the garden and did the physical labor to renovate the garden, which grows native plants.
“Working all those hours and still has time to do all this gardening,” Andrew Allen said. “He’s passionate about helping those iwth dementia and Alzheimer’s and his patients are like family to him.”
The Allens are creating pamphlets about the flora on their property, giving the history they know about the plants.
As pleasant as the garden is, the house will display an elaborate and detailed dollhouse, which Andrew Allen calls Chateau Andreal Lilliane after his mother.
“Her father is buried in France (Normandy Beach WWII) and she has a French name. She never met him,” he said.
The dollhouse sits in the dining room bay window for visitors to the garden tour to see.
“Most everything came from England, Canada, France, etc.,” Andrew Allen said. “All miniature antiques and Oriental rugs.Tapestry furniture, real China and porcelain, silver dining utensils, flower arrangements, lots of readable books with pictures.” There are even gargoyles on the outside.
Porches run along the front two stories; there is a spiral staircase that leads to a rooftop garden.
“The only doll is an antique 1700 Marie Antoinette doll that came from a miniature museum in Indiana," Andrew Allen said.
Rooms have fairtale themes, including Cinderella, Peter Pan, The Little Mermaid, Sleeping Beauty and the Wizard of Oz. The Oz room contains tiny ruby slippers and the Cinderella room contains glass slippers.
"I made a Royal Jewels Room with replicas of the most important Crown Jewels of England," he said.
Much of the work on the dollhouse was done during the pandemic. Andrew Allen said he spent a year and thousands of dollars creating it. He was inspired by a dollhouse created by Colleen Moore, a silent film star. Her Fairy Tale Castle is at The Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.
Ashland artist Denise Spaulding painting murals and other details for the house. Scott Burns, who built it, painted the outside to look like stone, Andrew Allen said.
Eventually, the dollhouse will be displayed under a Plexiglass for the public at a location yet to be determined.
