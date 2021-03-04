The Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 reported the following roads remained impacted on Thursday by backwater from the rising Ohio River or flood damage:
Boyd County
• Ky. 3294 (Center Street) in Catlettsburg closed at 20th Street, flood gates up (milepoint 9)
Greenup County
• Ky. 1 closed north of the Carter-Greenup county line — milepoint 0.4 between Hopewell Road and Ky. 3306 (Tunnel Branch) due to pavement collapse, embankment slip. Repairs pending.
• Ky. 2 closed at Jeremey Gullet Bridge at Ky. 3307, water over road at several locations from there to U.S. 23 at Greenup (milepoint 13-17), due to backwater on the Little Sandy River
• Ky. 1043 about three-fourths of a mile from US 23 at South Shore (milepoint 4.2), due to backwater on Tygarts Creek
Lewis County
• Ky. 1021 (Briary Road) closed at Quincy, backwater flooding
According to DOH, state highway crews monitor high water conditions on roadways and place signs or barricades on routes as necessary. Motorists should not pass barricades or attempt to drive through high water. Even a few inches of water can float vehicles.
Follow @KYTCDistrict9 on Twitter, follow the KYTC District 9 Facebook page or visit transportation.ky.gov/districtnine for more information.