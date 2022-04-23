CANNONSBURG The annual Ashland Alliance dinner, which took place on Thursday at Camp Landing Entertainment District, was headlined by speakers in state government and representatives of local business. Jobs figured heavily as the subject of the evening.
Gov. Andy Beshear spoke about the health of the Commonwealth’s economy and announced that Richwood would bring about 80 new jobs to the area at a new location at the Paul Coffey Industrial Park.
Cindy Wiseman, Chairperson of the Ashland Alliance Board and VP of Kentucky Power said the Thursday event, in addition to being a fundraiser, was a way to celebrate the members of the Alliance. Wiseman said the last couple of years have come with challenges, and the annual event was held last year virtually; but Wiseman said everyone missed getting together in person. This year the Alliance gave them that opportunity and more, with all of Camp Landing — including Malibu Jack’s — being reserved for the event.
“We are happy to be able to get together again,” Wiseman said. “People have missed this, and it is a good way to both showcase one of our good members, Camp Landing, and give other businesses an opportunity to network in person and enjoy this great entertainment venue and economic engine.”
The night was filled with announcements and recognition of the positive direction the economy is moving in eastern Kentucky. Dr. Andy Gilliland from KDMC Sports Medicine announced the return of the Gus Macker, a national basketball tournament. Camp Landing will host the tournament.
Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins received quite the ovation when he spoke.
“It’s good to be home,” Adkins said. “When I look at this crowd and the folks that are still coming in, and it’s really encouraging and energizing.”
Adkins thanked the Ashland Alliance for its good work and for promoting the region every day. Adkins also praised local government leadership and Jason Camp for his belief in the area, and for his vision that brought Camp Landing to Boyd County and eastern Kentucky.
Adkins thanked Gov. Beshear as well for his dedication to focusing on regions in the state that have historically been looked over. Adkins said that focus and developments such as Camp Landing were necessary pieces in the puzzle that will help Kentucky compete in a national and global economy.
“Our work force is second to none,” Adkins said of the region. “Good things are happening in eastern Kentucky.” Proof of that, he said, is that large global companies want to be in Kentucky, because Kentucky has the will and the people to make things happen.
“How good does it feel to be here in person together after these past two years?” Gov. Beshear asked the crowd gathered. “Kentucky’s time is here. The economic movement we have seen here is like nothing we have ever imagined.”
Beshear said Kentucky is moving forward with more optimism and fewer impediments than has been seen before. The promise of the future is more solid than it has been in a very long time, he said. “We are realizing every single day that eastern Kentucky has been a part of that momentum.”
Beshear praised the generation of more than 170 new jobs in the region, and the companies that brought those jobs at locations from Wurtland to Ashland. He also pointed to future jobs that will be generated in the private and health care sectors as a sign of solid community partners and future growth.
“So I know that we are moving out of a dark and difficult time through COVID to a bright and optimistic time of prosperity.” Beshear said every city and county in the state should be included in that prosperity.
“Tonight we have a jobs announcement for right here in eastern Kentucky,” he said. “I’m excited tonight to announce that Richwood Industries has purchased the CW building in Paul Coffey Industrial Park. They are making a $5 million investment to create 80 new jobs in the coming years.”
Richwood President Judd Roseberry said there was an extreme amount of the energy in the room, and he was impressed by his first Ashland Alliance meeting. “This is a great opportunity that I believe will be beneficial to the county and the state,” Roseberry said. “And we are happy to be here.”
