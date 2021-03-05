For some area schools, it was like the first day all over again.
“It feels like about the fourth ‘first day’ of school,” Boyd County Superintendent Bill Boblett said on Thursday. Boblett went to Cannonsburg Elementary on Thursday morning, where it was “great to see smiling kiddos’ faces,” he said — even if those smiles were concealed by masks.
If COVID-19 didn’t supply enough adversity in 2020-21, a trio of winter storms and flooding packed mighty punches.
Many homes all over the region lost power. Some were without electricity for 14 days. Boblett didn’t have power for 12 days.
The ice storms inflicted the most damage for Boyd County, in particular, because of the power outages and fallen trees that made bus transportation impossible.
COVID-19 has caused its fair share of issues, too. At one point, Boblett said, 76 staff members were in quarantine or isolation either because of their own diagnosis or exposure.
This week’s flood caused the highest water level Boblett had ever seen at the school’s baseball field and former football field.
“My biggest concern was our families,” Boblett said. “Clean-up for flooding is rough. Some areas of the county flood frequently, but this was higher than most people had seen in a long time.”
Boblett said the KEA is spearheading a flood relief drive at the old Boyd County High School on Sunday from 1-3 p.m.
If the weather continues to improve, and coronavirus cases keep descending, Boblett can see a time when Boyd County will return to in-person learning five days a week. For now, the elementariness are in person four days a week and Boyd is operating on an AB hybrid schedule at the middle and high schools.
At Ashland, Superintendent Sean Howard said the schools have been back to a full week’s worth of in-person instruction for a few weeks. Still, 75% of high schoolers and 40% of middle schoolers have elected to go with the virtual option.
“It’s gone as well as anybody can hope for,” Howard said. “It’s not like having 100% in-person, but we’ve done the best with what we’ve been tasked with.”
Howard said Ashland was “blessed” to not have to deal with any effects of flooding.
Raceland is going back to in-person five days a week on Monday, March 8, according to Superintendent Larry Coldiron.
Like Russell, Raceland has been on a four-day-a-week schedule with Wednesday as a virtual day.
According to Coldiron’s statistics, about 60% of high schoolers have chosen the in-person route. It’s 65% for middle school, 82% for third through fifth grades, and 75-80% for K-2.
“We want our kids back in our buildings,” Coldiron said. “You just can’t replace kids being in front of teachers.”
Raceland custodial staff will take care of deep cleanings in the evenings.
“It’s important to look at numbers in the county,” Coldiron said. “With fewer and fewer cases, hopefully that’s a sign that the community is doing things we need to do.”
Greenup, Carter and Boyd counties are all “orange” on the COVID map — those numbers (per 100,000 population) are 11.4, 13.9 and 11.9, respectively.
Both Raceland and Russell went virtual this past Monday because of several faculty members just having had their second shot — many of them dealt with side effects, and there weren’t enough substitutes to go in-person.
Sean Horne, Russell’s top administrator, announced in a letter that Russell Independent will return to in-person learning for five days a week on Monday, March 15.
As with other area schools, Russell will keep the virtual option in place.
“I know that many of our high school students and parents are very interested in prom and graduation,” Horne said. “I can share that Mrs. (Anna) Chaffin and I are in the process of planning these events now. In the coming weeks, I hope to release a calendar of end-of-year activities for all of our schools.”
Back in January, Elliott County’s board decided to tentatively return to in-person for a full week starting March 15. However, it’s been moved to Monday, March 8, according to Superintendent Debbie Stephens.
Elliott has been operating on an AB schedule, with half of the students attending school on Monday and Tuesday and the other half Thursday and Friday — Wednesday is virtual.
About 80% of Elliott County’s students will be in the halls five days a week come Monday.
“We want to resume a sense of normalcy, and try to get learning gaps addressed,” Stephens said. “It’s time to move forward.
“One thing our staff and board has been good at is planning. We’ve been very flexible,” she added. “The whole thing has been a bad situation. There’s nothing perfect here, but we’re doing the best we can.”
Carter County, Greenup County and Fairview school officials could not be reached for comment.
