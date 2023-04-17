A local runner is eager to tackle the Boston Marathon for the second time in as many years.
Instead of resting over the weekend, 47-year-old Neil Johnson participated in the Osuch Race Planners That Dam 5K in Lloyd on Saturday.
“I’m just that loyal to Osuch races,” said the Catlettsburg man.
Johnson’s feet will hit the streets of Beantown today in the 127th installment of the Boston Marathon.
Also from the greater tri-state area are Jason Holzapfel, of Wellston, Ohio, and Jimmy Cunningham, a cross country coach from Hurricane, West Virginia.
Johnson met them both at a race in Barboursville.
“Tri-State Strong,” Johnson said, complete with a hashtag, in a Facebook message to The Daily Independent.
Ten years ago, Johnson wasn’t much of a runner yet. He was preparing for his first 5K and had no dreams of doing the Boston Marathon.
He returned home from a construction job on April 15, 2013, to learn about the Boston Marathon bombing that killed three.
Johnson said that tragedy played a part in motivating him to become a serious runner.
Johnson dealt with his own trial in November 2021 when his mom died after a battle with cancer.
“I feel her absence, but now I have a little more strength to push harder,” Johnson said.
He has to consistently overcome vertigo, too. It helps, he said, that this year he will know the course. He’s trained a lot.
“I overtrain,” he admitted. “I just think about all of the runners who inspire me.”
Boston is a different animal, he said, compared to other races in which he’s competed.
“You have fans lined up the whole 26 miles, and they push you and cheer you on, so it’s like floating on air,” Johnson said.
Johnson recorded a time of 3 hours, 23 minutes last April. His goal is 3:20 today.