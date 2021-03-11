ASHLAND Additions to Armco Park are getting back on track, said Kenny Messer, Boyd County grants project manager.
“The ice storm really set us back on a lot of things,” Messer said. “Eighty percent of the mountain bike trail is marked and now we have to go back in those areas that are marked and remove the trees and debris and limbs coming down.”
The project, which has been in the making for several years, will include a new trail system unlike any other in the area.
“This will be single track for mountain biking, but also will serve as a running trail,” Messer said, adding the trail will be suitable for beginning and intermediate cyclists. “Our goal is to get an 8- to 10-mile loop with shorter loop options. As of now, we have flagged nearly 6 miles with plenty of room for more.”
Plans include a tent campground, which Messer said will help draw cyclists from out of the area.
There also is a plan for an Anakeesta-style rope trail aimed at younger children. It will give children the chance to following bridges from tree to tree at a height of only 52 inches, wrapping around trees and including a slide that ends in a sand pit. The project is expected to encompass about a half acre.
Messer said local cycling enthusiasts Jay Whitlatch and Josh Qualls have had input on the project, helping to design and coordinate the trail-building and maintenance.
Whitlatch said he and Qualls talked about a mountain bike trail for a while, then it was on hold. Now, the project is fully backed by the county, Whitlatch said.
“Kenny, Josh and I are planning these trails. The three of us kind of walked it and planned the route,” he said. “We want to make it as rideable as possible without wearing people out.”
He said the project will bring together the community.
“We’ve had a lot of feedback, people saying they’d love to come out and help,” Whitlatch said. “If they’re involved, they will get out and use it.”
He said he and Qualls have discussed competitive mountain bike events, charity rides and starting a local mountain bike riding team for youth. Messer said once the route is finished, expect to see mountain bike and trail running events and clinics.
The new trail will be just off the Iron Ore Hiking Trail, which opened in 2019 and developed thanks to a $20,000 grant from the state in 2017.
The new, bigger expansion is possible because of a grant obtained my Messer for more than $100,000. He said the grant has been approved, but a different grant ahead of this one has stalled the process.
Once it comes through, Limberis Excavating of Ashland will do the labor-intensive part of the project, which is 70% to 80% of the work creating the trails. But most of the work will be community driven.
“Volunteers, like Jay and Josh, will come in and tweak it,” Messer said.
Whitlatch said adjustments include making sure the routes aren’t too steep.
“We’ll probably ride our bikes and see where we need to make adjustments,” he said. “We’ll probably always work on it forever.”
There are plans to expand the disc golf course, too.
Messer said Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney has been supportive of the project, and Justin Pruitt, Boyd County director of parks and recreation, has worked closely with him on the park’s expansion.
“All the county commissioners have been supportive and that’s something we haven’t had in the past: county officials dedicated to getting things built and to bring economic development,” Messer said.
The county has worked with the city of Ashland, too,
Ashland City Manager Mike Graese and engineer Steve Cole have discussed a road cycling route to connect Ashland with the rest of the county, Messer said.
“The route possibly would go from the riverfront where the statues are to Armco Park and later to the Boyd County Community Center and then on to Greenup County bike routes,” Messer said. “I’ve created a rough draft and, ultimately, it would tie Catlettsburg to Ashland.”
While he’d like to see much of it done by fall, these plans also have been held up by the pandemic and extreme weather.
The support for the park expansion likely comes, in large part, because of the economic development it’s likely to bring.
Having more things to do can help bring young people to the area and to keep young people from leaving, Messer said, if jobs are here.
“I believe it will be a driver for economic development and get visitors and attract businesses that will create jobs,” Messer said.
“You’ve got to revitalize and grow. We’ve had such great previous years with all the taxes from local industries,” he continued. “We don’t have all that tax revenue now, so you have to step back and say, ‘Where do we go from here?’ When you put in place infrastructure, you’re investing in your own county. The key is what does the community already have going for it and build on those qualities and strengths and culture. You’ll find success.”
Messer said there’s also work in progress at Westwood Lions Club Park.
With the help of the county, the Lions Club opened the park in 2011 with two shelters, playground equipment and a basketball court. Messer said plans include a walking trail, amphitheater, fencing, landscaping and updating shelters, restrooms and basketball courts. He said he’s expecting to start that project in about a year.
“Not every company wants to locate in a big city, and we have such a great canvas,” Messer said. “This will be an attraction to pull those businesses in and create more jobs. Once in place, you’re going to have to have people to maintain them and people to rent the camping spots. They’re going to come here to spend their money and stay in our hotels and eat at our restaurants.”
