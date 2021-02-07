ASHLAND At first blush, it looks like a play to increase revenues in a year where budget shortfalls were a real concern for the city of Ashland, but city officials have said the increase in back-taxes and code enforcement actions can be attributed to having more feet on the ground in those respective areas.
Tax collection in the city is already pretty good — according to the Finance Department's Michelle Veach, the city has collected its taxes at a rate of 97.92% over the last 10 years. From 2011 to 2013, Veach said that average was 99%.
In 2019, City Attorney Jim Moore said he was looking into a getting an assistant counsel for the duties of his office. One of the areas they decided to use that new assistant attorney would be in tax collection — up until that point, Veach said they would send letters to let folks know when they were behind, but there wasn't really a person dedicated to the task.
“We've always had a focus on this, but getting an attorney involved allows us to do it more effectively,” Veach said. “We work with property owners all the time and utility customers in getting a resolution to these cases.”
In 2019, when attorney Andrew Wheeler entered into the position in the middle of the year, the city collected more than $65,000 in back-taxes and negotiated more than $50,000 more in payment plans. That number jumped to $440,154 in 2020, with $336,854 in delinquent property taxes.
Veach said Wheeler brought a “compassionate touch” to working through plans with people to collect the back-taxes.
“He was very nice and empathetic towards people and I think that went a long way with collecting on these taxes,” Veach said. “He didn't handle it like a collection agency. He tried to see how he could work out a deal to get the taxes paid.”
City Manager Mike Graese said back-tax collection — though not a major issue for the city — had been a blind spot due to turnover in the legal department. When Moore finally got into the position and took Wheeler on board, that helped a lot in the effort, Graese said.
Moore said another part of the collection is having the term esquire next to Wheeler's name on the letters sent to those with back-taxes.
“I think in some cases, if the letter comes from the department of finance, people might just pitch it in the trash without even opening it,” Moore said. “But when they see a letter from an attorney, they’re more inclined to see what it's about.”
As Wheeler's efforts continue in the city, Moore anticipates the amount of back-tax will go down.
“I don't see it happening this year, because you had some people fall behind due to COVID, but I think in two or three years from now, those outstanding numbers will go down because they've been collected,” Moore said.
Moore continued, “One thing we've been able to work out with Finance and the City Clerk is for folks to pay on their back taxes through their tax refunds or their stimulus checks. Working out deals like that will also lead to that number going down.”
In Code Enforcement, the numbers aren't as cut and dried — on the one hand, property maintenance violations spiked in 2020 by 1,300. While the amount of citations didn't drastically increase, the monetary amount issued saw a $300,000 increase, from $505,000 in 2019 to $814,000 in 2020.
On the other hand, property liens dropped drastically — from 556 in 2019 to 146 in 2020. The amount on lien dropped accordingly (from $340,000 to $112,00) and the amount collected dropped as well ($37,000 to $20,415).
Community and Economic Development Director Chris Pullem, who oversees code enforcement, said he would like to see a year where no violations or citations are issued. A violation is a notice to a property owner that something is out of compliance — if the issue isn't addressed, it becomes a citation, which can result in a fine.
Pullem said typically code enforcement will work with violators before it becomes a citation — he also said the citizen review board also generally works with property owners as well.
However, the reason for the drastic increase is more boots on the ground in 2020, according to Pullem. In 2019, code enforcement was having some personnel struggles — one employee was dealing with health issues and could not be out in the field as much as in years’ past. Another employee was a new hire and still undergoing training. And finally, the last employee was training the new employee, while also overseeing other functions of the office, in addition to field work.
This year, that new employee has been out in the field more often, oddly enough thanks to COVID. Pullem said HUD, which requires inspections of properties receiving housing vouchers, has allowed waivers of inspection during the pandemic from once a month to twice a year. That freed up more manpower to hit the streets.
“We are tasked with 14,000 structures we are charged with in this city,” Pullem said. “It's a lot to inspect and to make sure they are in compliance. But ensuring structures are kept up to code prevents widespread blight and to keep insurance rates low.”
While COVID might have inadvertently helped enforcement efforts, Pullem said it all but put the brakes on demolition of blighted properties throughout the city. In 2019, 15 properties were demolished, with 19 in the process. In 2020, that number dropped to six demolished — those six were already under way when the city had to pull the plug on funding order to tighten its belt during the economic downturn.
“They were already abated (asbestos removed) and the due process had already occurred with them, so we could get those done,” Pullem said. “I think we're starting to trend in the wrong direction in terms of blight, but I think the city is making strides in turning that around.”
Liens were also an area where COVID had an adverse affect in Code Enforcement — court costs on liens shot up, so Pullem said instead of filing them monthly as in the past, they were doing a batch of them quarterly.
“I'm hoping we'll be able to address the back log when we're out of this pandemic with the help of Jim Moore and Andrew Wheeler,” Pullem said.
