ASHLAND The hillside stabilization project at Ashland Blazer High School is nearing completion.
The project began initially in 2019, according to Superintendent Sean Howard. The project encountered delays that pushed the completion date back somewhere in the range of eight to 12 months, Howard said.
“It has been a laborious process, and it’s taken a little longer than anticipated, but it is nearing completion,” said Howard.
The track will reopen to normal for student and public use after school this month. Howard said the anticipated reopening date was within the next three weeks. The soccer and track facility was constructed on fill dirt and overtime, and over the years slippage began to occur.
The project included removing and replacing slipped soil, replacing the drainage system as well as installing reinforcements and a heavier duty retaining wall. The school district also had to repair damage done to the track.
The cost of the project was set at $1.4 million. Howard said the total cost did not change.
Other construction was included with the stabilization project. A new roof and canopy were installed on Building 2 of the high school. The high school also had a security vestibule installed. Those projects are fully complete.
(606) 326-2652 |