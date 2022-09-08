ASHLAND It’s been two years since Grammy-nominated Christian artist Jeremy Camp’s movie “I Still Believe” was released to theaters, which closed shortly thereafter because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I wrote the song a long time ago and then the movie came out,” he said of the $40 million project starring Gary Sinise and Shania Twain. “I Still Believe” is based on Camp’s life story and testimony.
“I lost my first wife to cancer and a lot of the songs I wrote for that came from that,” Camp, 44, said. “People still want to hear it from me in person, so I decided to do a tour.”
Camp will bring the tour to Ashland on Sept. 28, with opening act Katy Nichole. He said he’s always on the lookout for new talent and Nichole caught his eye.
“Katy has such a heart for Jesus. I thought I’d love to take her out with me. It would be a great fit,” he said. “I love what she’s doing and she’s continued to put out great music.”
As with many performers, Camp was deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, staying off the road for a year.
“I’m used to doing 70 to 100 shows a year,” he said, noting he often takes his wife and three children on tour with him. “After having no shows for a year, we did probably about 30 shows in 2021. It was rough. But we’re back at it and it’s been a huge blessing. The tour is doing well and people are coming out and they’re excited.”
While Camp has sold more than 5 million albums in his career, he said touring suits him well. Although he uses social media, he said he much prefers face-to-face interaction with fans.
When he comes to Ashland, Camp said the show will be “a conglomeration of 20 years of songs, like a trip down memory lane,” along with sharing stories about his life.
“We’re bringing the full production and I’m very active and move around a lot and I also love doing worship and we’re going to have all those elements for sure,” he said.