A familiar name is back in the running for Boyd County Clerk.
Back in 2018, Kevin Johnston ran as a Democrat in the primary election against Debbie Jones. Jones retained her position, which she ultimately held for about 14 years before abruptly retiring in March. She spent 39 years in government service.
Susan Campbell is the interim clerk.
Johnston will represent the Republican Party in a special election on Nov. 3. Johnston said the party switch was a natural decision.
“I have always been a conservative,” Johnston said. “At the local level, on local issues, your political party doesn’t really affect much. However, nationally speaking, I just felt the Republican Party better represented my conservative values.”
Myra King, Debbie Jones’ daughter, will be the Democratic candidate, she announced on Wednesday.
Johnston had already planned to announce his candidacy again in 2022, but Jones’ retirement opened the door sooner, he said.
“After the 2018 election, I immediately began working on the 2022 election,” Johnston said.
Johnston called the 2018 campaign a “great experience” that “gave me a whole new perspective of the needs and concerns of our residents.”
Johnston said his “passion, vision and knowledge” make him the best candidate for the position.
“I have the knowledge to bring the county clerk’s office up to date and streamline our process,” he said. “I have the willingness to work with the fiscal court and the PVA (Chuck Adkins) to bring the office up to date and show transparency.”
Becoming a fee-pooling office has been controversial ever since Judge-Executive Eric Chaney broached the topic. The fiscal court is ultimately responsible for the finances of the clerk’s office in that situation. The former clerk was firmly opposed to it. Johnston called it “the best move for the taxpayers of Boyd County.”
“Judge Chaney has found several discrepancies and inefficiencies that have now been solved by going to fee pooling,” he said. “Personally, I’m happy the change has been made.”
Johnston has been a Senior Right of Way Specialist for the Salem Group representing Marathon Pipe Line, LLC, for the past 15 years.
Johnston has been married to his wife, Kelley, for 20 years. They have three children and two grandchildren.
“I look forward to working for a better Boyd County and hope to see this county prosper and grow,” he said. “I ask the residents of Boyd County for their support and vote on Nov. 3.”
