Exercise, whether regimented or what could better be described as freestyle, is a key component of a healthy lifestyle. When combined with proper nutrition it has been shown to even repair some of the long-term effects of poor diet and can improve or mitigate the damage caused by sickness.
Everything, every movement the human body makes, can be considered exercise whether it be a leisurely walk or a brisk run. Most Americans get far too little exercise; but unlike many things, this can almost always be changed.
Gyms, health clubs, and even friends walking together in the mornings or the evenings are important aspects of staying healthy. Beginning June 1, gyms in the state of Kentucky will be allowed to reopen with limited capacity and practicing social distancing, and this is good news for anyone concerned with health from the athlete to the individual who simply desires to walk on a treadmill or take a ride on a stationary bike. And for those who have fully embraced the fitness lifestyle like local fitness professional Eden Roach, June can’t come fast enough.
“I just can’t wait to start work on June 1,” said Roach, co-owner of The Gym. Roach, who has managed to stay quite active during the pandemic, said she misses the gym. But that doesn’t mean that she is ignoring the fact that COVID-19 is still out there, and she plans to rigorously follow the guidelines while teaching her classes.
“Basically, we are limiting our groups to 10 or less,” Roach said. “For the regular classes this isn’t a problem because we try to keep them smaller anyway, at around seven or eight.”
To avoid the overlap between classes, given that some like to arrive early, she said she has had to stress that they show up on their scheduled time, Roach said.
“And if there is more than 10 who show up, they will have to wait outside, and then it will be a one-in, one-out basis,” Roach said.
Roach said that she is taking great care to sanitize, but the structure of her class also lends itself to cleaning between sessions.
“With the way my group training works, I have asked the ladies to bring their own cleaning supplies so that when we go through our rotation, we can maintain the same flow that we had before,” Roach said. “And they can wipe down their equipment for the next person’s use. And they can do this and still maintain the distancing.”
Even when the gyms open up at limited capacity, people might find they still need and desire to do more, Roach said.
“Here lately, we have had a rough go of it with all the rain,” she said. “So those who are fortunate enough to own indoor equipment have had an advantage. Others have been stuck not only at home, but indoors at home as well. But hopefully we’ll see a change to that with the weather breaking this week.
“Exercise is so important, because obviously exercise helps strengthen your immunity. So, when the weather is nice, take advantage of any opportunity whether that be gardening, lawn work or running the streets,” Roach added. “Any little thing helps. And now that they have opened the parks, that’s a great option. Just make sure you maintain all the state requirements.”
The outdoors, Roach said, is a wonderful place to be. She said people should never discount the value of open air and the fact that there is more space for people to exercise without crowding the recommended 6-foot distance. Roach said she is considering changing her boot camp classes to outdoors, due to the fact that they are much larger than her typical training classes.
“We probably are going to switch to all outdoors for those classes because that will give each lady space to bring their own yoga mat and use their equipment, and we won’t need to rotate as much,” Roach said.
When exercising independently, bike-riding is another activity Roach recommends. “But it really can be anything,” she said. “As long as there is a good physical component there is benefit. And maybe choose activities that are more physically courageous and push yourself a little.”
But the pushing should be tempered by common sense, she said, and people shouldn’t try to catch up on everything they might think they have lost in a single workout.
“The muscle memory is still there, and it will come back faster than you think,” Roach said. “You might not feel as strong on the first workout, and your endurance might be a little off. But just listen to your body and pretty soon you’ll realize you haven’t lost as much as you might have thought.”