A week and a few days after returning to in-person classes, the transition to school under pandemic conditions has not been easy, but students and teachers are making the best of a challenging situation, school leaders say.
Students at all levels are taking pandemic safety seriously and have proven cooperative with masking, temperature checks and other requirements, superintendents say.
“We’re pleased with the way students and teachers are following the protocols and procedures for their safety,” Raceland-Worthington Superintendent Larry Coldiron said. “I think kids know how important it is and what they have to do to stay in school ... they’re happy to be in school and I don’t think anyone wants to mess anything up to keep us from being in school.”
In Greenup schools, a three-phase re-entry week made it easier for students to acclimate to the requirements, Superintendent Traysea Moresea said. Some grades started Sept. 28, some Sept. 29 and the rest Sept. 30. Student compliance with masking and temperature checks has been “phenomenal,” she said.
Teachers are going the extra mile to meet the added burden — “They have been phenomenal, too, hard-working teachers willing to come early and stay late,” she said.
The teaching job is harder, Coldiron said. For instance, because students no longer are allowed to mingle in common areas upon arrival, they grab their breakfasts and go directly to class. “Teachers have to be in their classrooms by 7:30 a.m. because the kids go directly there,” he said.
The first days back have demostrated the intensified demands on teachers, with the need to teach classes both in person and virtually.
In Ashland schools, for instance, elementaries have dedicated virtual teachers, but the middle and high schools don’t, Superintendent Sean Howard said.
“Those teachers are trying to do both, and it’s a curve we are trying to work through. But it’s a challenge we anticipated,” he said.
Taking on both roles requires teachers to be vigilant in keeping their face-to-face and virtual instruction consistent, Howard said. “We don’t want to short-change either one,” he said.
Safety procedures are sending middle school and high school students back to their elementary roots in some ways. “Walking in the halls, you don’t usually see middle school and high school students walking in line, and walking with teachers,” Moresea said. That has changed because of the need to keep a safe distance from each other.
Schools are learning to improvise to meet unprecedented conditions. Keeping a safe distance also requires using space differently — like using a classroom to eat lunch and the cafeteria for classes, Coldiron said. “We have to find areas to put kids to keep them spread out more,” he said.
Traffic outside the building is a significant issue, because more children who would otherwise ride buses are being dropped off by parents. Also, parents are no longer allowed to accompany their children into the gym. That results in longer lines of cars, Horne said.
In the classroom, social distancing is impeding a key teaching tool — collaboration among students. Students no longer can gather around tables and hash out problems as well as in pre-pandemic times, Moresea said. Teachers are finding creative ways to get around that obstacle, she said.
The unprecedented scope of the COVID-19 pandemic hangs over the heads of students and teachers alike.
“There’s the constant fear of the unknown. What curve ball is going to be thrown at us next,” Howard said.
There is always the possibility of a spike in cases that would disrupt or close schools.
“We’re just taking it day by day and week by week, and hoping we can shake this thing and get back to where we were before March,” Howard said.