Bucky Hensley, who owns Knuckleheads Barber Parlor on Roberts Drive in Ashland, was hit hard by the COVID-19 shutdown. Hensley has been in business since 2017, and he says his business is geared more toward men’s haircuts. His tagline of “Welcome to Manhood” says it all, Hensley said.
“It’s more of a specialty for men because there aren’t many places out there that cater to men. I have cut some women’s hair, but normally it’s men,” Hensley said.
Hensley’s barber parlor offers men’s haircuts and even straight-razor shaves and all sorts of care specialized toward facial hair.
“I opened up as soon as I graduated barber’s college,” Hensley said. “And I have been going since. This shutdown was hard on us, but we hung right in there. But it was rough with everyone needing haircuts and not being able to give them.”
Knuckleheads reopened on Tuesday to a fully booked schedule inked in until June. Some of the precautions Hensley took for the reopening included shutting down his waiting area and not taking walk-in customers.
“I used to be able to welcome walk-ins, but we are strictly by appointment only because the guidelines don’t want too many people in here at one time,” Hensley said.
Hensley referenced the 33% capacity, and said that meant no more than 10 people at a time for his shop. But his customers have been willing to wait on him to come back, and now he said he’s prepared to take care of them all, even if he can only have a limited number in his shop at one time.
“We’re open for business, as much as we can be,” Hensley said. With safety precautions in place to protect his customers and the other barber he has working with him, Hensley is ready to move forward. He is looking forward to serving all his customers, even while he can only do it a few at a time.
Amanda Greene, of Greenup County, has been in the hair care business for quite some time and offers her customers nearly every service they might need at Amanda's Do or Dye in South Shore.
Greene built her business from the ground up with a lot of hard work, and she even teaches at a local beauty school as needed. Her customers have been with her for quite some time and are exceptionally loyal, and until March Greene was always busy. But when the state began closing businesses to try and flatten the curve of the spreading virus, Greene's business category was considered non-essential, and so she closed her door without knowing when she would be able to open again.
“It was kind of scary,” Greene said. “We shut down and followed all the guidelines. It was very frustrating not knowing what was going to happen. But people have been very supportive from the beginning and would call or message me on Facebook to check on me and see if I needed anything.”
Greene said she hated not being able to take care of her customers, but she was determined to follow the guidelines and focus on people’s health. It wasn’t easy because her business was her lifeline and her income as well.
With relaxed guidelines and her business able to return to 33% capacity, Greene’s business story became a happy ending in the works.
“I am truly blessed to have such wonderful, understanding and supportive friends and customers,” Greene said. “They all waited on me to reopen for the haircuts, and I am booked up until sometime in June.” She said she is working by appointment-only right now and is following all of the guidance involving masks and social distancing. Now she is focusing on taking care of her customers and planning ahead, just in case.
Ryan Wells, also from South Shore, had the opposite problem from Greene. His barber shop in J & J Village just outside of the city of Greenup was a brand new business. Wells said he cuts hair for women, men and children, but most of his clientele are men and boys. Wells worked for local barber Gary Cremeans in Greenup until Cremeans retired in August of last year. “He’d been a barber in Greenup for 60 years,” Wells said. “I kind of took over his business and clients, and I moved out of his shop and into mine in March. I was there and open for eight days before I had to shut down.”
The time working with Cremeans was a life-saver, Wells said. He had begun to integrate Cremeans’ clients and became comfortable with them and they with him. Had it not been for that, Wells said he was certain he would have gone under.
“It would have wiped me out,” Wells said. “It was really bad anyway because since I was in the process of moving, some people might have just thought I had quit.”
Money was also an issue for Wells because things like licenses and new equipment set him back quite a bit. He estimates that to run his new shop for eight days costs him around $3,000.
Wells had a grand reopening on Monday, and his customers were ready for his return.
“I knew it would be a rush, and we have been one in and one out constantly.” He is practicing social distancing, and his waiting area is closed off, and there is a lot of cleaning going on between cuts. But Wells was quick to point out that most people don’t realize that the average barber shop is clean by its very nature, with all the equipment frequently sanitized throughout the day anyway.
Currently Wells is cutting hair by appointment-only and said that he has had to turn away walk-in customers to maintain guideline occupancy limits.
“A bad thing about that is there were a lot of new faces as well,” he said. “And those are new customers who I haven’t had a chance to earn their business.” To remedy that, Wells decided to set aside Wednesday as a day for walk-in customers, and then go back to the appointments he has already scheduled through the end of the month. Customers can schedule appointments on his Facebook page, Crow’s Nest Barbers, or call him at (606) 232-0897.
“I feel pretty good about the future,” Wells said. He is a little concerned that there may be another spike in COVID-19 cases and a second shutdown, but he is back in business and ready to serve the community. “Everyone has been waiting on a haircut, and we’re here to give it to them.”
Wells’s goal is to be the go-to local barber for decades to come.
“I want to be that guy,” Wells said. “I want to be the guy that cuts your dad’s hair, and your hair, and your son’s hair. I want to be here for generations.”