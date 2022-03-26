ASHLAND The Tri-State’s most popular outdoor festival will return this year.
Summer Motion is scheduled for July 2-4, with all activities on the Ohio River, said Chuck Charles, co-chair of the Summer Motion committee. The other chair is Ruby Deerfield.
Charles, who avoided contracting the COVID-19 virus, said he believes having the festival in July will be safe.
“I think we’re past it and we’re full-steam ahead,” he said. “Last year, we did the fireworks, but this year, we’re trying to bring it back just as much as when I was there.” Charles is past president of Summer Motion.
Still, the event is in the planning stages. Charles said a full schedule of events will be available soon.
Entertainment eats up most of the budget, he said, and costs continue to rise.
“Several years ago, I got the Beach Boys for $75,000. Now we’re paying that for some of the up-and-coming artists,” Charles said.
He said some of the artists have asked about what COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at the festival.
“Our answer is we follow the CDC guidelines and our governor and abide by his wishes,” Charles said.
Last year, Charles said, a fall concert was planned for the park but had to be canceled. A fireworks display was the only event by Summer Motion last year.
Food trucks and the craft tent will return, but he said he’s working on a few additional new attractions.
And there will be fireworks.
“It’s going to be the largest fireworks show in the Tri-State,” Charles said. “We spend $20,000 in 16 minutes.”
He said he’s not worried about any loss of momentum after the cancellation of Summer Motion because of the pandemic.
“The sponsors I’ve talked to are excited,” he said. “There’s so many people just dying to get out and to celebrate and have something to celebrate, and I think that’s going to be the key factor.”
(606) 326-2661 |