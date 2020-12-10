CATLETTSBURG While certainly Dr. Suess didn’t have Jack Sparks in mind when he wrote “Oh the Places You’ll Go,” the message certainly tracks for the DEA agent’s long and well-traveled career.
Born in Boyd, Sparks put himself through college at then-Ashland Community College and Marshall University before becoming a patrolman for the Raceland Police Department back in 1989. In the 1990s, he worked as a detective for the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, where he sank his teeth into narcotics work.
Sparks put in for a position at the DEA in 1994 — two years later, he found himself with a federal badge working drug cases in Miami, Florida. From there, Sparks went around the globe doing his part to stamp out the scourge of drugs — Texas, Afghanistan, Iraq, Cyprus and Washington, D.C., to name a few.
He even opened in an office in exotic and world-renowned London, Kentucky.
But despite his world travels, Sparks said he was excited to come back home in 2019 to head up the DEA in West Virginia. Having wrapped up a tour in Afghanistan, Sparks said he decided moving back to the area was the right move when he was offered the opportunity.
“I’ve been gone for 25 years,” Sparks said. “I come home and started looking around and seeing some things have changed.”
By the time Sparks returned to the area last year, the opioid epidemic had been raging in the region for nearly two decades. Of course, the crackdown on painkillers led to the flood of heroin and fentanyl into the area, and now the Tri-State is seeing a wave of high-grade Mexican meth replacing the dope.
Sparks said he met with Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods and Chief Todd Kelley and learned about the Northeastern Kentucky Drug Task Force, which was set to launch at the time in January 2020.
There hasn’t been too much of federal presence until recently. Back in the mid-2000s, the FBI’s field office in Ashland closed up shop. The DEA, according to Sparks, worked out of Lexington.
Given the distance, Sparks asked his superiors if he could move Boyd and Greenup into the West Virginia territory. They approved the move leading to what Bogart called the end of Casablanca, “the beginning of a beautiful friendship” between the DEA and Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, the Russell Police Department and the city where Sparks started it all, Raceland.
Astute readers may have noticed in recent drug arrests this year, the DEA has either assisted or been directly involved in some of Boyd and Greenup’s cases.
Sparks said he’s got two agents detailed to the counties, with one Boyd deputy and a patrolman from the two towns deputized with federal powers through the DEA.
Despite the pandemic, Sparks said he’s been pleased with how the agents and the three officers have operated this year.
“I’m pretty pleased with the results we have gotten this year with it being a building year and a pandemic,” Sparks said. “The guys and gals want to get out and work and they’ve done that. I think as the year progresses, I think you’re going to see some neat stuff.”
Neat stuff includes expanding to Carter County, on which Sparks said he got the green light a couple of weeks ago. From there, Sparks said he hopes to get a full-time supervisor on this side of the river to oversee the cases.
The main goal around here, according to Sparks, is stamping out the supply in Huntington. Most of the drugs come to Huntington and from there are disseminated throughout the region, Sparks said. The idea is to take cases on this side of the river, work them back to Huntington and then work them back up to Detroit, Atlanta or whatever source city the drugs originated from.
For a man who used to dealing with tons — literal tons — of heroin when he worked details in Afghanistan, the heroin capital of the world, moving back down to ounces and pounds is no different in this area. It’s the same kind of work, according to Sparks.
“It’s all relative to the size of the area,” Sparks said. “When I was working with FADE in the 1990s, if you bought ounces, that was a lot of drugs. Now, it’s not uncommon to see half-pounds and pounds. That goes to show you there’s something going on here.”
Overseeing the DEA in West Virginia and these three counties in Kentucky, Sparks said he stresses teamwork and being a “force multiplier” for rural departments.
“We’re not going to come in here and be like, ‘hey, we’re going to take your case. We’re the DEA, we can do this better.’ That’s not what all this is about — we’re about working as a team,” Sparks said. “We can bring resources for what a smaller department doesn’t have access to. A case that a smaller department would’ve worked and it would’ve ended at a city level or a county level, we may be able to take that case and go to Detroit, to California or wherever else the case may be.”
Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods said he’s tickled pink about the new partnership.
“My whole career, most of my career has been in Boyd County, we never had a DEA officer darken the door,” Woods said. “I’m just proud the DEA is willing to come over here and I’m more than thankful they’re working with my agency.”
Of course, now with the DEA, the ATF-backed drug task force, FADE and Kentucky State Police special drug units operating in the area, it begs to question, will too many cooks spoil the stew?
“I don’t think so at all,” Sparks said. “From a historical perspective here, you got more entities here working drug enforcement than ever before, which is a good thing. It makes it tough on drug dealers. The more people you have working narcotics, the bigger effect you’re going to have on an area like this.”
Here’s approximately what the DEA has been able to sieze off the streets since November 2019:
• 15 guns
• 4 pounds, 12.74 ounces of heroin
• 14.01 ounces of fentanyl
• 13 pounds, 9.56 ounces of meth
• 41 pounds, 15.47 ounces of marijuana
• 88 pot plants
• Roughly a pound and a quarter of pills, crack cocaine and cocaine
