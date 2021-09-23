ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission voted unanimously Thursday on first reading to install a Safe Haven baby box at the city's fire station.
The move puts Ashland on the “cutting edge” of a new trend being debated by local governments around the country, said City Attorney Jim Moore. Up until this year, mothers giving up infants under 30 days old could do so at hospitals, police stations and fire houses without facing legal repercussions, as long as they spoke with someone first when surrendering the child.
That changed earlier this year when Gov. Andy Beshear signed into law a measure for Safe Haven boxes, wherein an infant can be left anonymously inside a secure box that alerts authorities if a child is inside.
So far, 80 boxes have been installed across the country and about 16 babies have been rescued as a result of them. The first one in Kentucky was unveiled in Louisville in July.
Commissioner Amanda Clark, who floated the idea a couple months ago, said the box will add an “extra layer of security to Safe Haven laws by allowing the dropoff to be anonymous and safe.”
The cost of installing the device is estimated at $15,000, which is expected to be raised through private charity, according to Clark. The box will be leased by Safe Haven Baby Boxes, a non-profit that installs and maintains the boxes, for an annual fee of $200 per year.
The Ashland Fire Department will have to inspect the box daily, weekly and monthly — Clark said Ashland Fire Chief Greg Ray had no problems integrating checking the box's system into the daily checks that are done on equipment at the station.
Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs asked if abandoned babies was a widespread issue — Commissioner Marty Gute mentioned a child had been abandoned in the Ashland Cemetery some years ago. In 2007, The Daily Independent reported a child was abandoned on an Ashland church's steps — the mother of the child was initially charged, but a grand jury ultimately refused to indict in the case.
According to press accounts, the woman in question had acted on flawed advice from a social worker in West Virginia.
Commissioner Josh Blanton said it is important for mothers who have to make this difficult decision to know that surrendering the child is legal and will not result in prosecution if done in a safe manner at the appropriate places.
Clark also mentioned inside the dropoff box there will be resources for the mother to give her options.
“Those resources will give her the options for the help she may need and she can make a decision whether to place her child in the box at that time or walk away with the baby,” Clark said.
606-326-2653