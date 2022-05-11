On Friday, May 13, from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., Camp Landing Entertainment District will be the site of an Axe-travaganza, with advance sale tickets for $25, or $30 at the door. There will be a 9 p.m. showing of "Friday the 13th" at the Cinemas at Camp Landing for $5, and the Malibu Jack's bowling lanes will be open during the event for an additional charge. After watching the classic thriller, patrons can work off the adrenaline by throwing axes.
The event is sponsored by Splittin’ Hares Axes Throwing and The Watering Hole, and will feature unlimited axe throwing, a live DJ, cornhole and beer pong. Food and a full bar are also available. For more information go to kentuckyaxethrowing.com, or call (606) 331-3002. Splittin’ Hares offers private bookings for parties , open throw times, exhibition shows, league play and more. The Watering Hole features a large selection of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and dine in or take out snacks. Both are located off the food court at Camp Landing.