ASHLAND The city of Ashland is working toward having a Safe Haven baby box installed at the Ashland Fire Department Central Station.
City commissioners unanimously approved getting a Safe Haven baby box in Ashland in 2021. Once installed, the box, accessible from outside and inside, will allow women with unwanted newborns to place the baby in the box to surrender; firefighters then can retrieve the baby from inside the station, have it seen by medical professionals and begin finding it a home.
Previously, mothers giving up infants younger than 30 days old could do so at hospitals, police stations and fire houses without facing legal repercussions, as long as they spoke with someone first when surrendering the child. The Safe Haven baby boxes allows mothers to remain anonymous.
Ashland City Commissioner Amanda Clark said the city has received the box, but it has yet to be installed.
“They send you a list of parameters the box has to be installed under, and they gave all that to us and to the fire chief to make sure we were willing to do it,” Clark said. “Basically, we have to cut a hole in the fire department.” Clark said a contractor will be needed to do the installation.
Meanwhile, Clark is working with Sandy Bellomy, executive director of Two Hearts Pregnancy Center, to develop a plan to make residents aware of the baby box and to raise funds for its installation. Cost of installation hasn’t been determined, Clark said, but typically the cost is about $15,000.
The box will be leased by Safe Haven Baby Boxes, a non-profit that installs and maintains the boxes, for a fee of $200 per year.
Bellomy said she and Clark are working on a fundraiser and awareness campaign, but are not ready to release details.
An anonymous donor has offered to pay a substantial amount of the cost of installation, but the fundraiser is needed, too, Clark said.
Ashland Fire Chief Greg Ray said, in a way, he’s looking forward to the box being installed and to its use.
“The kids will be more safe, knowing they’re being put someplace they’re going to be taken care of,” Ray said, noting when the external door closes, an alarm will be activated at the dispatching center so someone can retrieve the child. The fire department also will check the box regularly, making sure it’s safe and in working order.
In another way, though, he understands surrendering a child can be painful.
“It’s a very courageous thing the mother does if she’s in a spot where she won’t be able to take care of the baby,” Ray said. “Hopefully we’ll never use it, but just like in Bowling Green, to know that baby is in a safe place is a positive thing.”
A baby box was used in the state last week; a baby was left at the Bowling Green Fire Station. It was the first time a baby box had been used in Kentucky. The box was installed about two months ago. Firefighters took the baby from the box in less than 90 seconds.
There are 134 active baby boxes in Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana, Maine, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Pennsylvania.
“I’m grateful we have the ability to offer an option in a safe environment where the mother doesn’t have to feel shame for surrendering her child,” Clark said.