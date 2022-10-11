GREENUP The regularly scheduled meeting of the Greenup County Fiscal Court followed a work session early Tuesday morning.
The court recognized Ann Townsend and Freida Harmon, who were the Grand Marshals of the Old Fashion Days Parade that was canceled due to rain.
“They didn’t get to have the parade, so we wanted to do a proclamation,” Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter said. Carpenter read the proclamation naming the two women as Grand Marshals and dedicated the second day of October in their honor.
Anne Stephens, on behalf of the Old Fashion Days Committee, presented the two ladies with a special license plate to be put on the golf cart they share at Greenup events.
Minutes from the previous meeting were approved, a motion to pay bills as money becomes available was also approved, and plans to redo mounting for the courthouse generator was discussed.
A motion was made and approved for the purchase of cameras to be used during the upcoming elections, up to the amount of $30,000.
The commissioners discussed a proposal from Windstream for internet, but decided that another meeting would be necessary before a decision could be voted on. The Fiscal Court also dealt with employment concerns, accepting resignations and awarding promotions to the work force as necessary.
Stephens shared the extension office report with the court. Agriculture classes are still available, including the Master Gardener’s class, Stephens said, and information concerning live wreathmaking classes will be available soon.
Family consumer science classes are also available, she said, and announced that the homemakers are planning to decorate Greenbo Lodge this year. That event will be the first weekend of December and there will be an open house and live music.
Stephens also made the council aware that the art show exhibit from Old Fashion Days is currently in the Greenup branch of the Greenup County Public Library until the end of the week.
Commissioner Earnie Duty made a motion to approve a bid from McGinnis, Inc. for dredging of the Little Sandy Boat Dock. The price to dredge and dispose materials was $178,000. Mobilization and demobilization was $16,130. Duty said the importance of approving the bid now was that the dredging itself will have to take place between December and March, before the beginning of spring rains while the water is at its lowest point.
Duty said the project had been five years in the making and a new dock had already been purchased that would be easier for boats to use and was handicap-accessible. The motion was passed by unanimous vote.
Greenup County Jailer Mike Worthington presented information (in the form of KRS statutes) at the end of the council concerning the Merit Board in the Sheriff’s Department, and how employment by that department would preclude any active member of the department from running for office while still employed as a police officer.
Worthington’s stance is that it is the Fiscal Court’s responsibility to resolve the issue, and though the court’s position currently is that Worthington can pursue his claim in Circuit Court, County Attorney Mike Wilson said he would research the matter.