LOUISVILLE High school clubs and groups will get the chance to participate in a community service project that’s been on hiatus for three years.
Donate Life KY is taking registrations for the 2022 High School Challenge, a three-week competition to add new names to the organ donor registry or complete the most activities to raise awareness of the importance of organ, tissue and eye donation. Prizes in the amount of $1,000 will be awarded to the top of these two categories.
With the theme of “Be a Hero,” any club or group of students with a teacher or other adult sponsor may enter; submissions will not be taken after Oct. 5. The three-week challenge will begin on Oct. 31 and will end Nov. 18.
The winning schools will be determined by reaching a target level in a point-based system. Those points are based on outreach activities and which school has the most new signups on RegisterMe.org. Activities include registry drives, making commercials, art, school-wide assemblies and social media posts.
“We want these students to know that organ donation and transplantation isn’t just a health issue for older folks; it’s an issue that can impact anyone at any time,” Crysta McGee, marketing and communications manager, said. “Each group of students that signs up for this challenge is already a hero.”
For more information, visit donatelifeky.org/outreach/.