Lockups were pretty on par through the weekend.
With bench warrants, traffic offenses and drug charges, it was just another weekend at the area jails.
Anyone named in the locked-up roundup is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were jailed over the weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Brittany A. Lamphear, 21, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a shoplifting charge and a contempt of court charge.
• Steven R. McDonald, 37, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a third-degree burglary indictment.
• Angela M. Stafford, 45, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a probation violation, a bench warrant and a simple possession of heroin charge.
• Anthony D. Brown, 35, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a protection order violation.
• TJ Brown, 38, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a fugitive warrant and a public intoxication charge.
Big Sandy Regional
• William V. Hicks, 40, of Sitka, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree fleeing and evading, first-degree wanton endangerment and two traffic violations.
• Jeremy S. Arnett, 40, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on two counts of flagrant non-support.
• Jordan T. Stacy, 27, of Lovely, was booked Saturday on a charge of trafficking in a third-degree substance.
• Herman J. Endicott, 32, of Inez, was booked Saturday on charges of possession of a first-, second- and third-degree controlled substance.
• Brian M. Adkins, 25, of Fort Gay, was booked Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of second- and third-degree controlled substances and various traffic violations.
• Marcus Thompson, 24, of Ulysses, was booked Saturday on charges of DUI, possession of a barbiturate, possession of a prescription drug in an improper container and failure to produce an insurance card.
• Joseph Meade, 35, of Wittensville, was booked Saturday on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Frank A. Caudill, 51, of Louisa, was booked Saturday for non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.
• Anna M. Williamson, 42, of Lovely, was booked Saturday on a first-offense DUI and various other traffic offenses.
Carter County
• Brandon Greene, 32, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Vicki Tackett, 63, of Quincy, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• David Fink, 35, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on charges of DUI, second-offense meth possession and various traffic offenses.
• Rachel Bays, 29, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant and for non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.
• David M. Prince, 38, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
Greenup County
• Susanne N. Whipkey, 27, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Dakota C. Boyles, 27, of Greenup, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.