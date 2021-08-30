An average number of bookings was reported on local detention center listings. Rowan County has listed no bookings again for the second week in a row, according to booking records Monday. The last booking for Rowan was lodged Aug. 11.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Alva L. Bryant, 49, of Raceland, was booked Friday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Melinda N. Redell, 28, of Ashland, was lodged Friday on a probation violation.
• Clarence M. Jackson, 45, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot.
• Fred Fraley, Jr., 47, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on first-degree, second-offense possession of a controlled substance.
• James F. McKenzie, 47, of Ashland, was jailed Sunday on a failure to appear.
• Rickey Griffith, 57, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a parole violation.
• Shannon D. Smith, 46, of Lexington, was booked Sunday on a probation violation.
Big Sandy Regional
• Jeremy S. Arnett, 39, of Branch, was booked Friday on first-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• James D. Moore, 37, of Louisa, was lodged Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and two counts of contempt of court.
• Jessie M. Creekmore, 31, of Thelma, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Cody Castle, 21, of Offutt, was jailed Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael D. Mills, 23, of Inez, was lodged Friday on first-degree fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and serving a bench warrant for court.
• Christan Crace, 25, of Martin, was booked Saturday on possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.
• Joshua Clay, 41, of Dwale, was jailed Saturday on illegally possession of a prescription drugs, persistent felony offender and failure to appear.
• Jody Price, 32, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on second-degree promoting contraband and two counts of failure to appear.
• Justin Fitzpatrick, 30, of Louisa, was jailed Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, no tail lamps and four counts of failure to appear.
• Kenneth N. Whitaker II, 54, of Staffordsville, was lodged Saturday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia and single counts of contempt of court, no operators license, operating vehicle with expired operators license, speeding 20 mph over limit, and failure to produce insurance card.
• Matthew M. Mullins, 32, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, possession of handgun by convicted felon and non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
• Brian A. Russell, 35, of Salyersville, was jailed Sunday on two counts of contempt of court.
• Ricky N. Salyer, 48, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on menacing, resisting arrest, third-degree assault police officer or probation officer and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Doyle K. Patrick, 51, of Salyersville, was lodged Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in proper container and contempt of court.
• Caleb Z. Rowland, 24, of Flat Gap, was booked Sunday on a failure to appear.
• Coty A. Sexton, 27, of River, was jailed Sunday on first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment and leaving the scene of accident-failure to render aid or assistance.
Carter County
• William Savage, 44, of Grayson, was booked Friday on theft-receipt of stolen credit/debit card and second-degree criminal possession of forged instrument.
• Krista L. Porter, 31, of Grayson, was jailed Friday on second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Dylan A. Douglas, 29, of Olive Hill, was lodged Saturday on failure to appear and a parole violation warrant.
• Justin W. Fultz, 34, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on third-degree terroristic threatening and failure to appear.
• Jason E. Cummings, 29, of Grayson, was jailed Saturday on theft by unlawful taking under $500 and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
Greenup County
• Jacolby D. Bills, 31, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on a parole violation.
• Brandon M. Wilburn, 27, of Flatwoods, was jailed Saturday on second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, receiving stolen property under $500 and a parole violation warrant.
• Emma V. Littleton, 33, of Vanceburg, was booked Saturday on a failure to appear.
• Wendell B. Lawhun, 43, of Quincy, was jailed Saturday on a failure to appear.
• Gwena D. Bentley, 41, of Vanceburg, was booked Sunday. No charges were listed with the booking.
• Charles O. Burriss, 31, of Vanceburg, was jailed Sunday on a failure to appear.
• Angela D. Litteral, 41, of Wurtland, was booked Sunday on first-offense driving on DUI suspended license and failure to notify address change to department of transportation.
Rowan County
No bookings.
