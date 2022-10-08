Today
- West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, One Pumpkin Way, Milton, W.Va. For more information, call (304) 743-8774 or email president@wvpumpkinpark.com.
- Dark to midnight — Fallsburg Fearplex, 5877 Ky. 3, Louisa. For more information, call (606) 686-3030 or visit fallsburgfearplex.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Fear On The Farm, 8325 Winfield Road, Winfield. For more information, call (304) 437-2860 or visit fearonthefarmwv.com.
- 7 p.m. — “Spookley: The Square Pumpkin: The Musical,” Ritter Park Amphitheater, Huntington. Admission: $5 per person at the gate. Presented by Huntington Area Regional Theater. For more information, call (304) 696-5954.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Midnite Malice Haunted House, previously Dr. DeKay’s House of Screams, 5405 Roberts Drive, Ashland. Admission: $10.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction, 335 Hall Street, Wayne, W.Va. General admission: $20; fast passes $35. For more information, call (304) 563-1202.
- 7 to 11 p.m. — Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark, 6100 Kyle Lane, Huntington. Admission: $20; fast pass $30; season pass $60; paranormal ghost hunt $20. For more information, call (304) 963-0271 or email hauntedmajestic@gmail.com.
- 7:30 p.m. — Lakeside Haunted Hayride, 202 Private Road 90, Ironton. Admission: $10. For more information, call (740) 646-9116.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — Bogie’s Haunted House, 1550 Wolohan Drive Ste. 1, Ashland. Admission: $10. For more information, call (606) 571-2281 or visit bogieshauntedhouse@gmail.com.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — The West Russell ScareHouse, 1121 Central Ave., Flatwoods. Admission: $15. For more information, call (606) 615-8800 or email boydcountyproperties@gmail.com.
- 9 p.m. — Blackhawk in concert, Jenny Wiley Festival, Prestonsburg.
Sunday
- West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, One Pumpkin Way, Milton, W.Va. For more information, call (304) 743-8774 or email president@wvpumpkinpark.com.
- 2 p.m. — “Spookley: The Square Pumpkin: The Musical,” Ritter Park Amphitheater, Huntington. Admission: $5 per person at the gate. Presented by Huntington Area Regional Theater. For more information, call (304) 696-5954.
Wednesday
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Midnite Malice Haunted House, previously Dr. DeKay’s House of Screams, 5405 Roberts Drive, Ashland. Admission: $10.
- 7 to 11 p.m. — Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark, 6100 Kyle Lane, Huntington. Admission: $20; fast pass $30; season pass $60; paranormal ghost hunt $20. For more information, call (304) 963-0271 or email hauntedmajestic@gmail.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction, 335 Hall Street, Wayne, W.Va. General admission: $20; fast passes $35. For more information, call (304) 563-1202.
- Dark to midnight — Fallsburg Fearplex, 5877 Ky. 3, Louisa. For more information, call (606) 686-3030 or visit fallsburgfearplex.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Fear On The Farm, 8325 Winfield Road, Winfield. For more information, call (304) 437-2860 or visit fearonthefarmwv.com.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — Bogie’s Haunted House, 1550 Wolohan Drive Ste. 1, Ashland. Admission: $10. For more information, call (606) 571-2281 or visit bogieshauntedhouse@gmail.com.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — The West Russell ScareHouse, 1121 Central Ave., Flatwoods. Admission: $15. For more information, call (606) 615-8800 or email boydcountyproperties@gmail.com
- 10 p.m. — “Halloween Ends,” horror movie at The Cinema at Camp Landing.
Thursday
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Midnite Malice Haunted House, previously Dr. DeKay’s House of Screams, 5405 Roberts Drive, Ashland. Admission: $10.
- 7 to 11 p.m. — Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark, 6100 Kyle Lane, Huntington. Admission: $20; fast pass $30; season pass $60; paranormal ghost hunt $20. For more information, call (304) 963-0271 or email hauntedmajestic@gmail.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction, 335 Hall Street, Wayne, W.Va. General admission: $20; fast passes $35. For more information, call (304) 563-1202.
- Dark to midnight — Fallsburg Fearplex, 5877 Ky. 3, Louisa. For more information, call (606) 686-3030 or visit fallsburgfearplex.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Fear On The Farm, 8325 Winfield Road, Winfield. For more information, call (304) 437-2860 or visit fearonthefarmwv.com.
- 7:30 p.m. — Lakeside Haunted Hayride, 202 Private Road 90, Ironton. Admission: $10. For more information, call (740) 646-9116.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — Bogie’s Haunted House, 1550 Wolohan Drive Ste. 1, Ashland. Admission: $10. For more information, call (606) 571-2281 or visit bogieshauntedhouse@gmail.com.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — The West Russell ScareHouse, 1121 Central Ave., Flatwoods. Admission: $15. For more information, call (606) 615-8800 or email boydcountyproperties@gmail.com.
Oct. 18
6 p.m. -- Spook-tacular at the Flatwoods branch, Greenup County Public Library; food, costume contest and entertainment for children 5 to 12.
Oct. 20
6 p.m. -- Spook-tacular at McKell branch, Greenup County Public Library; food, costume contest and entertainment for children 5 to 12.
Oct. 21
CK AutumnFest, Beech Street, Kenova, W.Va. For more information, call (304) 360-1381 or email ckautumnfest@aol.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Midnite Malice Haunted House, previously Dr. DeKay’s House of Screams, 5405 Roberts Drive, Ashland. Admission: $10.
- 7 to 11 p.m. — Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark, 6100 Kyle Lane, Huntington. Admission: $20; fast pass $30; season pass $60; paranormal ghost hunt $20. For more information, call (304) 963-0271 or email hauntedmajestic@gmail.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction, 335 Hall Street, Wayne, W.Va. General admission: $20; fast passes $35. For more information, call (304) 563-1202.
- Dark to midnight — Fallsburg Fearplex, 5877 Ky. 3, Louisa. For more information, call (606) 686-3030 or visit fallsburgfearplex.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Fear On The Farm, 8325 Winfield Road, Winfield. For more information, call (304) 437-2860 or visit fearonthefarmwv.com.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — Bogie’s Haunted House, 1550 Wolohan Drive Ste. 1, Ashland. Admission: $10. For more information, call (606) 571-2281 or visit bogieshauntedhouse@gmail.com.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — The West Russell ScareHouse, 1121 Central Ave., Flatwoods. Admission: $15. For more information, call (606) 615-8800 or email boydcountyproperties@gmail.com
- 10 p.m. — “Nightmare on Elm Street,” horror movie at The Cinema at Camp Landing.
Oct 22
CK AutumnFest, Beech Street, Kenova, W.Va. For more information, call (304) 360-1381 or email ckautumnfest@aol.com.
6 p.m. — Spook-tacular at main branch, Greenup County Public Library; food, costume contest and entertainment for children 5 to 12.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Midnite Malice Haunted House, previously Dr. DeKay’s House of Screams, 5405 Roberts Drive, Ashland. Admission: $10.
- 7 to 11 p.m. — Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark, 6100 Kyle Lane, Huntington. Admission: $20; fast pass $30; season pass $60; paranormal ghost hunt $20. For more information, call (304) 963-0271 or email hauntedmajestic@gmail.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction, 335 Hall Street, Wayne, W.Va. General admission: $20; fast passes $35. For more information, call (304) 563-1202.
- 8 p.m. — “Wait Until Dark,” A production of Alchemy Theater, Spring Valley High School, Huntington. For tickets, visit alchemytheatretroupe.org/show/wait-until-dark/tickets.
- Dark to midnight — Fallsburg Fearplex, 5877 Ky. 3, Louisa. For more information, call (606) 686-3030 or visit fallsburgfearplex.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Fear On The Farm, 8325 Winfield Road, Winfield. For more information, call (304) 437-2860 or visit fearonthefarmwv.com.
- 7:30 p.m. — Lakeside Haunted Hayride, 202 Private Road 90, Ironton. Admission: $10. For more information, call (740) 646-9116.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — Bogie’s Haunted House, 1550 Wolohan Drive Ste. 1, Ashland. Admission: $10. For more information, call (606) 571-2281 or visit bogieshauntedhouse@gmail.com.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — The West Russell ScareHouse, 1121 Central Ave., Flatwoods. Admission: $15. For more information, call (606) 615-8800 or email boydcountyproperties@gmail.com
Oct. 23
- CK AutumnFest, Beech Street, Kenova, W.Va. For more information, call (304) 360-1381 or email ckautumnfest@aol.com.
- 2 p.m. — “Wait Until Dark,” A production of Alchemy Theater, Spring Valley High School, Huntington. For tickets, visit alchemytheatretroupe.org/show/wait-until-dark/tickets.
Oct. 24
CK AutumnFest, Beech Street, Kenova, W.Va. For more information, call (304) 360-1381 or email ckautumnfest@aol.com.
Oct. 25
CK AutumnFest, Beech Street, Kenova, W.Va. For more information, call (304) 360-1381 or email ckautumnfest@aol.com.
Oct. 26
CK AutumnFest, Beech Street, Kenova, W.Va. For more information, call (304) 360-1381 or email ckautumnfest@aol.com.
Oct. 27
- CK AutumnFest, Beech Street, Kenova, W.Va. For more information, call (304) 360-1381 or email ckautumnfest@aol.com.
- 3:30 p.m. — Teen After School Program, Flatwoods branch, Greenup County Public Library, costumes encouraged.
- 8 p.m. — “Wait Until Dark,” A production of Alchemy Theater, Spring Valley High School, Huntington. For tickets, visit alchemytheatretroupe.org/show/wait-until-dark/tickets.
Oct. 28
- CK AutumnFest, Beech Street, Kenova, W.Va. For more information, call (304) 360-1381 or email ckautumnfest@aol.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Midnite Malice Haunted House, previously Dr. DeKay’s House of Screams, 5405 Roberts Drive, Ashland. Admission: $10.
- 7 to 11 p.m. — Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark, 6100 Kyle Lane, Huntington. Admission: $20; fast pass $30; season pass $60; paranormal ghost hunt $20. For more information, call (304) 963-0271 or email hauntedmajestic@gmail.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction, 335 Hall Street, Wayne, W.Va. General admission: $20; fast passes $35. For more information, call (304) 563-1202.
- 8 p.m. — “Wait Until Dark,” A production of Alchemy Theater, Spring Valley High School, Huntington. For tickets, visit alchemytheatretroupe.org/show/wait-until-dark/tickets.
- Dark to midnight — Fallsburg Fearplex, 5877 Ky. 3, Louisa. For more information, call (606) 686-3030 or visit fallsburgfearplex.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Fear On The Farm, 8325 Winfield Road, Winfield. For more information, call (304) 437-2860 or visit fearonthefarmwv.com.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — Bogie’s Haunted House, 1550 Wolohan Drive Ste. 1, Ashland. Admission: $10. For more information, call (606) 571-2281 or visit bogieshauntedhouse@gmail.com.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — The West Russell ScareHouse, 1121 Central Ave., Flatwoods. Admission: $15. For more information, call (606) 615-8800 or email boydcountyproperties@gmail.com
- 10 p.m. — “Prey for the Devil,” horror movie at The Cinema at Camp Landing.
Oct. 29
- CK AutumnFest, Beech Street, Kenova, W.Va. For more information, call (304) 360-1381 or email ckautumnfest@aol.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Midnite Malice Haunted House, previously Dr. DeKay’s House of Screams, 5405 Roberts Drive, Ashland. Admission: $10.
- 7 to 11 p.m. — Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark, 6100 Kyle Lane, Huntington. Admission: $20; fast pass $30; season pass $60; paranormal ghost hunt $20. For more information, call (304) 963-0271 or email hauntedmajestic@gmail.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction, 335 Hall Street, Wayne, W.Va. General admission: $20; fast passes $35. For more information, call (304) 563-1202.
- Dark to midnight — Fallsburg Fearplex, 5877 Ky. 3, Louisa. For more information, call (606) 686-3030 or visit fallsburgfearplex.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Fear On The Farm, 8325 Winfield Road, Winfield. For more information, call (304) 437-2860 or visit fearonthefarmwv.com.
- 7:30 p.m. — Lakeside Haunted Hayride, 202 Private Road 90, Ironton. Admission: $10. For more information, call (740) 646-9116.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — Bogie’s Haunted House, 1550 Wolohan Drive Ste. 1, Ashland. Admission: $10. For more information, call (606) 571-2281 or visit bogieshauntedhouse@gmail.com.
- 8 p.m. — “Wait Until Dark,” A production of Alchemy Theater, Spring Valley High School, Huntington. For tickets, visit alchemytheatretroupe.org/show/wait-until-dark/tickets.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — The West Russell ScareHouse, 1121 Central Ave., Flatwoods. Admission: $15. For more information, call (606) 615-8800 or email boydcountyproperties@gmail.com.
Oct. 30
- 2 p.m. — “Wait Until Dark,” A production of Alchemy Theater, Spring Valley High School, Huntington. For tickets, visit alchemytheatretroupe.org/show/wait-until-dark/tickets.
Oct. 31
6 to 7:30 p.m. — Drive-Thru Trick or Treat, Central Park, Ashland. Cars may enter from 22nd Street.
Nov. 4
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction, 335 Hall Street, Wayne, W.Va. General admission: $20; fast passes $35. For more information, call (304) 563-1202.
- Horrorpalooza Weekend at Wavery Hills Sanatorium, celebrities, vendors, films, q-and-a sessions, tours, costume contest.
4400 Paralee Drive, Louisville. (502) 690-7880.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction, 335 Hall Street, Wayne, W.Va. General admission: $20; fast passes $35. For more information, call (304) 563-1202.
Nov. 5
Horrorpalooza Weekend at Wavery Hills Sanatorium, celebrities, vendors, films, q-and-a sessions, tours, costume contest., 4400 Paralee Drive, Louisville. (502) 690-7880.
Nov. 6Horrorpalooza Weekend at Wavery Hills Sanatorium, celebrities, vendors, films, q-and-a sessions, tours, costume contest. 4400 Paralee Drive, Louisville. (502) 690-7880.