Thursday
6:30 to 10:30 p.m. — Fall Festival, 1400 College Ave., Ashland. Games, face painting, crafts, food and prizes are planned. Admission is a donation to Pathfinder Pantry, which is on campus. At 8 p.m., a screening of “Hocus Pocus” will be offered.
Friday
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Midnite Malice Haunted House, previously Dr. DeKay’s House of Screams, opens; 5405 Roberts Drive, Ashland. Admission: $10.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction, 335 Hall Street, Wayne, W.Va. General admission: $20; fast passes $35. For more information, call (304) 563-1202.
- Dark to midnight — Fallsburg Fearplex, 5877 Ky. 3, Louisa. For more information, call (606) 686-3030 or visit fallsburgfearplex.com.
- 10 p.m. — “Vacancy,” horror movie at The Cinema at Camp Landing.
Saturday
- 5:30 p.m. — Annual Woodland Cemetery Historic Walk, Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Admission: Free. The cemetery is at 824 Lorain St.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Midnite Malice Haunted House, previously Dr. DeKay’s House of Screams, 5405 Roberts Drive, Ashland. Admission: $10.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction, 335 Hall Street, Wayne, W.Va. General admission: $20; fast passes $35. For more information, call (304) 563-1202.
- Dark to midnight — Fallsburg Fearplex, 5877 Ky. 3, Louisa. For more information, call (606) 686-3030 or visit fallsburgfearplex.com.
Sept. 29
Kentucky Apple Festival, Main Street, Paintsville. For more information and updates, visit kyapplefest.org.
Sept. 30
- Kentucky Apple Festival, Main Street, Paintsville. For more information and updates, visit kyapplefest.org.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Midnite Malice Haunted House, previously Dr. DeKay’s House of Screams, 5405 Roberts Drive, Ashland. Admission: $10.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction, 335 Hall Street, Wayne, W.Va. General admission: $20; fast passes $35. For more information, call (304) 563-1202.
- 7 to 11 p.m. — Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark, 6100 Kyle Lane, Huntington. Admission: $20; fast pass $30; season pass $60; paranormal ghost hunt $20. For more information, call (304) 963-0271 or email hauntedmajestic@gmail.com.
- Dark to midnight — Fallsburg Fearplex, 5877 Ky. 3, Louisa. For more information, call (606) 686-3030 or visit fallsburgfearplex.com.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — Bogie’s Haunted House, 1550 Wolohan Drive Ste. 1, Ashland. Admission: $10. For more information, call (606) 571-2281 or visit bogieshauntedhouse@gmail.com.
- 10 p.m. — “Smile,” horror movie at The Cinema at Camp Landing.
Oct. 1
- Kentucky Apple Festival, Main Street, Paintsville. For more information and updates, visit kyapplefest.org.
11 a.m. — Funtoberfest, Park Street, Grayson. For more information, call (606) 316-0874.
- Greenup Old Fashion Days, downtown Greenup, parade at 4 p.m.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction, 335 Hall Street, Wayne, W.Va. General admission: $20; fast passes $35. For more information, call (304) 563-1202.
- Dark to midnight — Fallsburg Fearplex, 5877 Ky. 3, Louisa. For more information, call (606) 686-3030 or visit fallsburgfearplex.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Fear On The Farm, 8325 Winfield Road, Winfield. For more information, call (304) 437-2860 or visit fearonthefarmwv.com.
- Dark to midnight — Fallsburg Fearplex, 5877 Ky. 3, Louisa. For more information, call (606) 686-3030 or visit fallsburgfearplex.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Midnite Malice Haunted House, previously Dr. DeKay’s House of Screams, 5405 Roberts Drive, Ashland. Admission: $10.
- 7 to 11 p.m. — Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark, 6100 Kyle Lane, Huntington. Admission: $20; fast pass $30; season pass $60; paranormal ghost hunt $20. For more information, call (304) 963-0271 or email hauntedmajestic@gmail.com.
- 7:30 p.m. — Lakeside Haunted Hayride, 202 Private Road 90, Ironton. Admission: $10. For more information, call (740) 646-9116.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — Bogie’s Haunted House, 1550 Wolohan Drive Ste. 1, Ashland. Admission: $10. For more information, call (606) 571-2281 or visit bogieshauntedhouse@gmail.com.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — The West Russell ScareHouse, 1121 Central Ave., Flatwoods. Admission: $15. For more information, call (606) 615-8800 or email boydcountyproperties@gmail.com.
Oct. 4
6 p.m. — The Secrets of Spring Hill Cemetery, a free, guided, historical tour in Huntington. Tickets are available at the cemetery office. Refreshments to follow. Call (304) 696-05954.
Oct. 6
- West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, One Pumpkin Way, Milton, W.Va. For more information, call (304) 743-8774 or email president@wvpumpkinpark.com.
- 6 p.m. — The Secrets of Spring Hill Cemetery, a free, guided, historical tour in Huntington. Tickets are available at the cemetery office. Refreshments to follow. Call (304) 696-05954.
Oct. 7
- West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, One Pumpkin Way, Milton, W.Va. For more information, call (304) 743-8774 or email president@wvpumpkinpark.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Midnite Malice Haunted House, previously Dr. DeKay’s House of Screams, 5405 Roberts Drive, Ashland. Admission: $10.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction, 335 Hall Street, Wayne, W.Va. General admission: $20; fast passes $35. For more information, call (304) 563-1202.
- 7:30 p.m. — Charleston Ballet presents “Dracula: The Seduction,” Maier Performance Hall in Charleston. Admission: $35 for students/seniors; $40 for adults .
Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Clay Center Box Office in person, online at ticket.theclaycenter.org, or by phone at (304) 561-3570.
- Dark to midnight — Fallsburg Fearplex, 5877 Ky. 3, Louisa. For more information, call (606) 686-3030 or visit fallsburgfearplex.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Fear On The Farm, 8325 Winfield Road, Winfield. For more information, call (304) 437-2860 or visit fearonthefarmwv.com.
- 7 to 11 p.m. — Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark, 6100 Kyle Lane, Huntington. Admission: $20; fast pass $30; season pass $60; paranormal ghost hunt $20. For more information, call (304) 963-0271 or email hauntedmajestic@gmail.com.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — Bogie’s Haunted House, 1550 Wolohan Drive Ste. 1, Ashland. Admission: $10. For more information, call (606) 571-2281 or visit bogieshauntedhouse@gmail.com.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — The West Russell ScareHouse, 1121 Central Ave., Flatwoods. Admission: $15. For more information, call (606) 615-8800 or email boydcountyproperties@gmail.com
- 10 p.m. — “The Ring,” horror movie at The Cinema at Camp Landing.
Oct. 8
- West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, One Pumpkin Way, Milton, W.Va. For more information, call (304) 743-8774 or email president@wvpumpkinpark.com.
- Dark to midnight — Fallsburg Fearplex, 5877 Ky. 3, Louisa. For more information, call (606) 686-3030 or visit fallsburgfearplex.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Fear On The Farm, 8325 Winfield Road, Winfield. For more information, call (304) 437-2860 or visit fearonthefarmwv.com.
- 7:30 p.m. to midnight --Witch and Wizard Full Moon Glow Float, Grayson Lake State Park, 14 Grayson Lake State Park Road in Olive Hill. For more information, call (606) 474-9727 or email steven.kennedy@ky.gov.
- 7 p.m. — “Spookley: The Square Pumpkin: The Musical,” Ritter Park Amphitheater, Huntington. Admission: $5 per person at the gate. Presented by Huntington Area Regional Theater. For more information, call (304) 696-5954.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Midnite Malice Haunted House, previously Dr. DeKay’s House of Screams, 5405 Roberts Drive, Ashland. Admission: $10.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction, 335 Hall Street, Wayne, W.Va. General admission: $20; fast passes $35. For more information, call (304) 563-1202.
- 7 to 11 p.m. — Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark, 6100 Kyle Lane, Huntington. Admission: $20; fast pass $30; season pass $60; paranormal ghost hunt $20. For more information, call (304) 963-0271 or email hauntedmajestic@gmail.com.
- 7:30 p.m. — Lakeside Haunted Hayride, 202 Private Road 90, Ironton. Admission: $10. For more information, call (740) 646-9116.
- 7:30 p.m. — Charleston Ballet presents “Dracula: The Seduction,” Maier Performance Hall in Charleston. Admission: $35 for students/seniors; $40 for adults .
Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Clay Center Box Office in person, online at ticket.theclaycenter.org, or by phone at (304) 561-3570.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — Bogie’s Haunted House, 1550 Wolohan Drive Ste. 1, Ashland. Admission: $10. For more information, call (606) 571-2281 or visit bogieshauntedhouse@gmail.com.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — The West Russell ScareHouse, 1121 Central Ave., Flatwoods. Admission: $15. For more information, call (606) 615-8800 or email boydcountyproperties@gmail.com
Oct. 9
- West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, One Pumpkin Way, Milton, W.Va. For more information, call (304) 743-8774 or email president@wvpumpkinpark.com.
- 2 p.m. — “Spookley: The Square Pumpkin: The Musical,” Ritter Park Amphitheater, Huntington. Admission: $5 per person at the gate. Presented by Huntington Area Regional Theater. For more information, call (304) 696-5954.
Oct. 11
6 p.m. — Pumpkin Party, St. Cloud Commons, Huntington. Admission: $10 per person. For more information, call (304) 696-5954.
Oct. 13
6 p.m. — Pumpkin Party, St. Cloud Commons, Huntington. Admission: $10 per person. For more information, call (304) 696-5954.
Oct. 14
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Midnite Malice Haunted House, previously Dr. DeKay’s House of Screams, 5405 Roberts Drive, Ashland. Admission: $10.
- 7 to 11 p.m. — Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark, 6100 Kyle Lane, Huntington. Admission: $20; fast pass $30; season pass $60; paranormal ghost hunt $20. For more information, call (304) 963-0271 or email hauntedmajestic@gmail.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction, 335 Hall Street, Wayne, W.Va. General admission: $20; fast passes $35. For more information, call (304) 563-1202.
- Dark to midnight — Fallsburg Fearplex, 5877 Ky. 3, Louisa. For more information, call (606) 686-3030 or visit fallsburgfearplex.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Fear On The Farm, 8325 Winfield Road, Winfield. For more information, call (304) 437-2860 or visit fearonthefarmwv.com.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — Bogie’s Haunted House, 1550 Wolohan Drive Ste. 1, Ashland. Admission: $10. For more information, call (606) 571-2281 or visit bogieshauntedhouse@gmail.com.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — The West Russell ScareHouse, 1121 Central Ave., Flatwoods. Admission: $15. For more information, call (606) 615-8800 or email boydcountyproperties@gmail.com
- 10 p.m. — “Halloween Ends,” horror movie at The Cinema at Camp Landing.
Oct. 15
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Midnite Malice Haunted House, previously Dr. DeKay’s House of Screams, 5405 Roberts Drive, Ashland. Admission: $10.
- 7 to 11 p.m. — Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark, 6100 Kyle Lane, Huntington. Admission: $20; fast pass $30; season pass $60; paranormal ghost hunt $20. For more information, call (304) 963-0271 or email hauntedmajestic@gmail.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction, 335 Hall Street, Wayne, W.Va. General admission: $20; fast passes $35. For more information, call (304) 563-1202.
- Dark to midnight — Fallsburg Fearplex, 5877 Ky. 3, Louisa. For more information, call (606) 686-3030 or visit fallsburgfearplex.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Fear On The Farm, 8325 Winfield Road, Winfield. For more information, call (304) 437-2860 or visit fearonthefarmwv.com.
- 7:30 p.m. — Lakeside Haunted Hayride, 202 Private Road 90, Ironton. Admission: $10. For more information, call (740) 646-9116.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — Bogie’s Haunted House, 1550 Wolohan Drive Ste. 1, Ashland. Admission: $10. For more information, call (606) 571-2281 or visit bogieshauntedhouse@gmail.com.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — The West Russell ScareHouse, 1121 Central Ave., Flatwoods. Admission: $15. For more information, call (606) 615-8800 or email boydcountyproperties@gmail.com
Oct. 21
CK AutumnFest, Beech Street, Kenova, W.Va. For more information, call (304) 360-1381 or email ckautumnfest@aol.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Midnite Malice Haunted House, previously Dr. DeKay’s House of Screams, 5405 Roberts Drive, Ashland. Admission: $10.
- 7 to 11 p.m. — Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark, 6100 Kyle Lane, Huntington. Admission: $20; fast pass $30; season pass $60; paranormal ghost hunt $20. For more information, call (304) 963-0271 or email hauntedmajestic@gmail.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction, 335 Hall Street, Wayne, W.Va. General admission: $20; fast passes $35. For more information, call (304) 563-1202.
- Dark to midnight — Fallsburg Fearplex, 5877 Ky. 3, Louisa. For more information, call (606) 686-3030 or visit fallsburgfearplex.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Fear On The Farm, 8325 Winfield Road, Winfield. For more information, call (304) 437-2860 or visit fearonthefarmwv.com.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — Bogie’s Haunted House, 1550 Wolohan Drive Ste. 1, Ashland. Admission: $10. For more information, call (606) 571-2281 or visit bogieshauntedhouse@gmail.com.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — The West Russell ScareHouse, 1121 Central Ave., Flatwoods. Admission: $15. For more information, call (606) 615-8800 or email boydcountyproperties@gmail.com
- 10 p.m. — “Nightmare on Elm Street,” horror movie at The Cinema at Camp Landing.
Oct 22
CK AutumnFest, Beech Street, Kenova, W.Va. For more information, call (304) 360-1381 or email ckautumnfest@aol.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Midnite Malice Haunted House, previously Dr. DeKay’s House of Screams, 5405 Roberts Drive, Ashland. Admission: $10.
- 7 to 11 p.m. — Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark, 6100 Kyle Lane, Huntington. Admission: $20; fast pass $30; season pass $60; paranormal ghost hunt $20. For more information, call (304) 963-0271 or email hauntedmajestic@gmail.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction, 335 Hall Street, Wayne, W.Va. General admission: $20; fast passes $35. For more information, call (304) 563-1202.
- Dark to midnight — Fallsburg Fearplex, 5877 Ky. 3, Louisa. For more information, call (606) 686-3030 or visit fallsburgfearplex.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Fear On The Farm, 8325 Winfield Road, Winfield. For more information, call (304) 437-2860 or visit fearonthefarmwv.com.
- 7:30 p.m. — Lakeside Haunted Hayride, 202 Private Road 90, Ironton. Admission: $10. For more information, call (740) 646-9116.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — Bogie’s Haunted House, 1550 Wolohan Drive Ste. 1, Ashland. Admission: $10. For more information, call (606) 571-2281 or visit bogieshauntedhouse@gmail.com.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — The West Russell ScareHouse, 1121 Central Ave., Flatwoods. Admission: $15. For more information, call (606) 615-8800 or email boydcountyproperties@gmail.com
Oct. 23
CK AutumnFest, Beech Street, Kenova, W.Va. For more information, call (304) 360-1381 or email ckautumnfest@aol.com.
Oct. 24
CK AutumnFest, Beech Street, Kenova, W.Va. For more information, call (304) 360-1381 or email ckautumnfest@aol.com.
Oct. 25
CK AutumnFest, Beech Street, Kenova, W.Va. For more information, call (304) 360-1381 or email ckautumnfest@aol.com.
Oct. 26
CK AutumnFest, Beech Street, Kenova, W.Va. For more information, call (304) 360-1381 or email ckautumnfest@aol.com.
Oct. 27
CK AutumnFest, Beech Street, Kenova, W.Va. For more information, call (304) 360-1381 or email ckautumnfest@aol.com.
Oct. 28
- CK AutumnFest, Beech Street, Kenova, W.Va. For more information, call (304) 360-1381 or email ckautumnfest@aol.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Midnite Malice Haunted House, previously Dr. DeKay’s House of Screams, 5405 Roberts Drive, Ashland. Admission: $10.
- 7 to 11 p.m. — Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark, 6100 Kyle Lane, Huntington. Admission: $20; fast pass $30; season pass $60; paranormal ghost hunt $20. For more information, call (304) 963-0271 or email hauntedmajestic@gmail.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction, 335 Hall Street, Wayne, W.Va. General admission: $20; fast passes $35. For more information, call (304) 563-1202.
- Dark to midnight — Fallsburg Fearplex, 5877 Ky. 3, Louisa. For more information, call (606) 686-3030 or visit fallsburgfearplex.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Fear On The Farm, 8325 Winfield Road, Winfield. For more information, call (304) 437-2860 or visit fearonthefarmwv.com.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — Bogie’s Haunted House, 1550 Wolohan Drive Ste. 1, Ashland. Admission: $10. For more information, call (606) 571-2281 or visit bogieshauntedhouse@gmail.com.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — The West Russell ScareHouse, 1121 Central Ave., Flatwoods. Admission: $15. For more information, call (606) 615-8800 or email boydcountyproperties@gmail.com
- 10 p.m. — “Prey for the Devil,” horror movie at The Cinema at Camp Landing.
Oct. 29
- CK AutumnFest, Beech Street, Kenova, W.Va. For more information, call (304) 360-1381 or email ckautumnfest@aol.com.
- Noon to 2 p.m. — Halloween Candy Crane Drop, Ritter Park Fountain areal, Huntington.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Midnite Malice Haunted House, previously Dr. DeKay’s House of Screams, 5405 Roberts Drive, Ashland. Admission: $10.
- 7 to 11 p.m. — Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark, 6100 Kyle Lane, Huntington. Admission: $20; fast pass $30; season pass $60; paranormal ghost hunt $20. For more information, call (304) 963-0271 or email hauntedmajestic@gmail.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction, 335 Hall Street, Wayne, W.Va. General admission: $20; fast passes $35. For more information, call (304) 563-1202.
- Dark to midnight — Fallsburg Fearplex, 5877 Ky. 3, Louisa. For more information, call (606) 686-3030 or visit fallsburgfearplex.com.
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Fear On The Farm, 8325 Winfield Road, Winfield. For more information, call (304) 437-2860 or visit fearonthefarmwv.com.
- 7:30 p.m. — Lakeside Haunted Hayride, 202 Private Road 90, Ironton. Admission: $10. For more information, call (740) 646-9116.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — Bogie’s Haunted House, 1550 Wolohan Drive Ste. 1, Ashland. Admission: $10. For more information, call (606) 571-2281 or visit bogieshauntedhouse@gmail.com.
- 8 p.m. to midnight — The West Russell ScareHouse, 1121 Central Ave., Flatwoods. Admission: $15. For more information, call (606) 615-8800 or email boydcountyproperties@gmail.com.
Oct. 31
6 to 7:30 p.m. — Drive-Thru Trick or Treat, Central Park, Ashland. Cars may enter from 22nd Street.
Nov. 4
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction, 335 Hall Street, Wayne, W.Va. General admission: $20; fast passes $35. For more information, call (304) 563-1202.
Nov. 5
- 7 p.m. to midnight — Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction, 335 Hall Street, Wayne, W.Va. General admission: $20; fast passes $35. For more information, call (304) 563-1202.
Ongoing
Through January — With artifacts from photographs to potential murder weapons, the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center’s exhibit titled “Creepy Collections: Our Most Spooky Artifacts” arrives just in time for the scary season.
The exhibit examines death practices of the 19th century and features mourning clothing, embalming tables and post-mortem photography. The show runs through January on the mezzanine.
For more information, call the museum at (606) 329-8888.