LOUISA The suspect believed to be the Bowel Bandit is now legally constipated after being captured in Indiana.
Jeremy Burris, 33, is currently sitting in the can in Clarksville, Indiana, according to an announcement made by the Louisa Department.
Burris is accused of walking into the Louisa Walgreens on April 27, shoeless, shirtless and bearing a knife. Police say Burris robbed the store of some medication and fled in a Nissan Xterra.
However, before making his run, police noted Burris soiled his white shorts.
Louisa Police said they will be waiting for Indiana authorities to flush Burris back to Kentucky to face a first-degree robbery charge.
Again, the comments on the Louisa PD’s Facebook announcement did not disappoint — one man told police to “take plenty of toilet paper with you when you go to pick him up” while another said “you can wipe him off the list.”
On a serious note, armed robbery is no laughing matter. It is a felony punishable with between 10 and 20 years in prison.
(606) 326-2653 |