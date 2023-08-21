ASHLAND A Mexican convenience store opened its doors this summer bringing authentic Mexican products to Boyd County.
Genaro Juarez Alvarado, owner of El Carbonero Tienda Mexicana and Veracruz, Mexico, native, opened the doors to his convenience store at 29th Street on July 4 of this year, with hopes to accompanying traditional Mexican candies, drinks, snacks and food to the area.
“We have all the products coming from Mexico, made in Mexico,” he said. “We have bread, flavored drinks, cookies, queso and spicy candy. It’s picking up slow but a lot of people are getting excited to have the kind of products here in Ashland.”
Alvarado said the store can be a chance to introduce northeastern Kentucky to people who have not traveled to Mexico. He said when people come in the store, they are excited to see some of Mexico’s popular items because it makes them think of their childhood and being back at home.
“They are excited because they can find something that they haven’t had in a long time and they can find it in here,” he said. “For people that were born in Ashland, they are also so excited because they sometimes go on vacation to Mexico, and they have told me how happy it makes them to see it brought here in town.”
Alvarado has been in Ashland for more than a decade with ambition to open a business.
“I been here 15 years around Ashland, I have been looking for places around and I decided to just start here in Ashland,” Alvarado said. “I used to work in the restaurants as a waiter,” in a few Mexican and Italian restaurants.
“I always wanted to do some type of business,” he said.
The store is open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. The hours are the same for Saturday and Sunday, but he said they may keep it open a little later on weekends.
Ernestina Torroblanco, a customer in the store who was born in Mexico and is now a resident of Ceredo-Kenova, smiled with glee to see her favorite candy on the shelf at El Carbonero Tienda Mexicana.
“It made me feel happy and as if I am home. It has been a long time,” Torroblanco said.
“I am trying to make the store bigger,” the owner said. “Later on, I may open other stores in different towns.”
The closest store away from Ashland to find many of the products like the items he offers is in Lexington.